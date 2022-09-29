ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

British leader Liz Truss defends economic plan, says she’ll make “difficult decisions” in comments on market turmoil.

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss lost for words during grilling from local radio on economic turmoil

The Prime Minister was lost for words at points as she faced her first round of interviews with the press following the economic fallout of the mini-budget.Liz Truss engaged in a lengthy pause on one occasion when asked by a local BBC radio station about the impact of her tax-cutting agenda on people’s mortgages across the UK.The Prime Minister also claimed she would lobby her own Health Secretary and deputy, Therese Coffey, in an attempt to see the roof of one of her constituency’s nearest large hospitals replaced.As Ms Truss defended Government borrowing aimed at cutting taxes to promote...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Markets punished Liz Truss for the U.K.’s fiscal U-turn, but they’re letting Germany off the hook

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said his government was explicitly not following the expansive fiscal policy proposed by U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss isn’t the sole European head of government to attempt a screeching policy U-turn that embraces more fiscal spending, but she may remain the only one to be punished for it.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Liz Truss says poor government communication is to blame for mini-Budget market chaos

Liz Truss has blamed poor communication on the part of the government for the market chaos caused by the mini-Budget announcement.“I stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly,” the prime minister told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.Ms Truss then continued to say: “I do accept we should have laid the ground better. I have learned from that, and I will make sure that in future we do a better job.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Plan#Linus Business#Uk#British#The Associated Press
The Guardian

Charity helping Ukrainians find UK hosts to scale back work

A leading charity which has been helping the government with rematching Ukrainian refugees with UK hosts after initial placements end or break down, is to scale back its work because they say the scheme is unworkable. Refugees at Home is one of five voluntary and community organisations listed as “recognised...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Truss’s approval rating plummets following mini-budget turmoil

Liz Truss’s approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the financial market turmoil which followed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, according to a new opinion poll.Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55% – disapprove of the job she is doing against just 18% who approve – a net rating of minus 37.Support for Mr Kwarteng showed a similar drop, with 55% disapproving against 15% approving – a net rating of minus 40 – down 30 points on a week ago.Half – 51% – thought he should quit against 18% who want him to stay, while almost...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’

Liz Truss has warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them “the status quo isn’t an option”.The prime minister rejected calls to sack chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an “excellent job” despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.She arrived in Birmingham for the start of the annual Conservative Party conference as another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories.The survey by Opinium, put Labour on 46 per cent, 19 points...
POLITICS
BBC

We should have laid the ground better on tax cuts, says Truss

As the Conservative Party conference gets under way in Birmingham more party members are commenting on the PM's controversial mini-budget. It's a "possibility" Liz Truss has condemned the Conservative Party at the next general election, said Simon Poole from Newcastle, a Tory member since 2019. He told the PA news agency the policies in her mini-budget were "divisive" and should not have been announced now.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy