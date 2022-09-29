Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
rimonthly.com
West Greenwich Resident Reigns Supreme at King Richard’s Faire
During the day, Elizabeth Clouse is a historical costume designer, wife and mother of two. On weekends, you’ll find her in Carver, Massachusetts, where she holds court as Queen Anne III at King Richard’s Faire, playfully mingling with other lords and ladies, royal entertainers and residents of the medieval realm of Carvershire.
speedonthewater.com
Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up
The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
newportthisweek.com
Italian Festival In The Park Canceled for Saturday, Oct. 1
The Newport Festival in the park scheduled for Saturday October 1st is canceled due to severe weather concerns. Check out newportfesta.org for other activities for Newport’s Festa Italiana – Celebrating 28 Years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onthewater.com
Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island
Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $600,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $600,000. From the seaside towns of Narragansett and Newport to a condo on one of the most coveted, historic streets in America, the options are tremendous. And, if you need to get pricing on...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island
This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fall River Realtor Horrified to Find A Stolen Headstone at Foreclosed Property
Lauren Tansey of Dartmouth is a real estate agent for JT Realty in Fall River. Like any job, there are common scenarios that come with being a realtor. Dealing with foreclosures and selling homes are just to name a few. Finding a stolen gravestone? Not so much. On Thursday, Tansey...
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
rimonthly.com
6 Places to Pick Up Hocus Pocus-Themed Treats in Rhode Island
Something is brewing in our local bakeries. In light of Hocus Pocus 2 being filmed in our little state, bakers have been busy making us mere mortals some tasty treats – see if you can find your favorite Sanderson sister milling about, or maybe just in cookie form. Stop by one of these local bakeries to gather all the goodies you need to enjoy opening night.
Fire under investigation at Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire at a Pawtucket home Friday night is under investigation. Crews were called to Cottage Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a fire coming from the basement. 12 News spoke with the landlord of the building at the scene who said everyone inside made it out safely. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ecori.org
CRMC Approves Plan to Restore Kickemuit Reservoir to Tidal Habitat via Dam Removal
PROVIDENCE – A dam removal project by the Bristol County Water Authority that would restore the Kickemuit Reservoir back to a tidal estuarine habitat received conditional approval from the Coastal Resources Management Council this week. Under the approved application, the water authority will remove the lower dam structure entirely...
Woonsocket Call
Motor city: Woonsocket holds last cruise night of the summer season
WOONSOCKET – The city’s classic car cruise nights at Market Square wrapped up on Monday with a big turnout of the best of the vintage cars people love to see and reminisce over. City Human Service Director Linda Plays, found working the sign up table at the city’s...
ABC6.com
Fall River police officer recognized for continued kindness
FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE)– The Fall River Police Department is honoring Officer Guy Furtado for his continued kindness, keeping a 91-year old woman company until her final day. “I responded to her home for reports of someone insider her house,” said Furtado, explaining how he first met 91-year old Jean McCanna a year ago. “I checked the house, and then spoke with her and she apologized for wasting our time. But, I explained she can call the police whenever she needs.”
GoLocalProv
Historic Bristol Lighthouse Sells Above Asking Price
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International announced the sale of the Bristol Ferry Lighthouse. GoLocal first reported the historic property going on the market in August. The home, located at 7 Old Ferry Road, sold for $805,000. Kim Holland, Sales Associate, Mott & Chace represented the seller. James King of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. The property was listed at $750,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island distributes $3.5M to combat homelessness
(The Center Square) – To address the homeless problem in Rhode Island a new round of funding will be used to create more beds. The state has doled out $3.5 million to six organizations, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will add 231 new beds to homeless shelters around the state. The state dollars are the first round of award distributions from a pot of $5 million that was solicited for proposals that were sent to vendors in September to expand capacity at homeless shelters.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island GOP leader Dan Harrop dies at 68
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday that Republican activist Dan Harrop has died at the age of 68. The party shared a statement about Harrop on social media, saying: “We are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Dr. Dan Harrop. Dan was a generous, faithful devoted man and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. a good and faithful servant.”
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
Block Island Times
Rhode Island CRMC issues violations notice to Ballard’s
Following on the heels of the incidents that fell on Victory Day in August, with the throngs of concertgoers packed onto Ballard’s Beach and the ensuing fights at Ballard’s and on the Block Island Ferry in the evening, residents and officials on Block Island started asking questions about just how Ballard’s Resort came to grow under the radar over the past few years. Naturally, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council came into play.
Comments / 0