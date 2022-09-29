ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
BOGUE, NC
wcti12.com

Flooding in Onslow County impacts homes and businesses

Onslow County, North Carolina — In Onslow County, the heavy showers from Ian caused some localized flooding. In Swansboro, several areas were submerged in water from the White Oak River. Heavy rains and gusty winds all day made it hard for Jason Corlette to get his business open. We're...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Outside Dining in Little Washington

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Fall is the time of year to enjoy the brisk autumn temps, and the weather is perfect to pull on those boots, a light sweater, and sit outside at your favorite restaurant. Washington has some of the best outside seating anywhere, with many restaurants sporting a river view.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Man rescued after boat breaks free and hits New Bern bridge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A boater was rescued this afternoon as heavy rains and winds pounded New Bern. The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge. New Bern Fire-Rescue got to the boater who is safe and dry, with no injuries.
NEW BERN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Here’s how much rain Ian dumped in 24 hours

These rainfall totals just released by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City cover just the recent 24-hour period from Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 30 at 2:30. More than a half a foot in Frisco, almost four inches in Southern Shores!
NEWPORT, NC
newbernnow.com

Craven County Monitoring Tropical Storm Ian

Craven County Government is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impact on Eastern North Carolina and Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services is following its established Emergency Operations Plan for storm preparation. As of Thursday morning, the forecasted impact to Eastern North Carolina is moderate with elevated water levels, potential flash flooding due to heavy tropical rains, minor river flooding, and strong winds and possible tornadoes. Citizens are urged to make advance preparation for strong winds, heavy rain, and localized flooding. High winds, heavy rain and flooding have the potential for life threatening conditions and widespread damages. Citizens need to monitor the forecast carefully as tropical storms can evolve and shift tracks.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
WASHINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 28, 29 & 30

Dylan Sarah Golberg,74, of Grantsboro passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Grantsbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Wayne Deane, Pine Knoll Shores.
GRANTSBORO, NC
WITN

Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

