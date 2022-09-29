Craven County Government is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impact on Eastern North Carolina and Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services is following its established Emergency Operations Plan for storm preparation. As of Thursday morning, the forecasted impact to Eastern North Carolina is moderate with elevated water levels, potential flash flooding due to heavy tropical rains, minor river flooding, and strong winds and possible tornadoes. Citizens are urged to make advance preparation for strong winds, heavy rain, and localized flooding. High winds, heavy rain and flooding have the potential for life threatening conditions and widespread damages. Citizens need to monitor the forecast carefully as tropical storms can evolve and shift tracks.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO