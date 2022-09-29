Read full article on original website
Related
UK has too many low-skilled migrants, Suella Braverman claims
Home secretary to enforce Rwanda plan and end ‘abuse’ of Modern Slavery Act, putting pledge to boost worker numbers in doubt
Charity helping Ukrainians find UK hosts to scale back work
A leading charity which has been helping the government with rematching Ukrainian refugees with UK hosts after initial placements end or break down, is to scale back its work because they say the scheme is unworkable. Refugees at Home is one of five voluntary and community organisations listed as “recognised...
Comments / 0