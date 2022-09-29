ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Charity helping Ukrainians find UK hosts to scale back work

A leading charity which has been helping the government with rematching Ukrainian refugees with UK hosts after initial placements end or break down, is to scale back its work because they say the scheme is unworkable. Refugees at Home is one of five voluntary and community organisations listed as “recognised...
