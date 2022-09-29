Effective: 2022-10-01 23:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-02 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Cherry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cherry County through 1230 AM CDT At 1154 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Whitman, or 28 miles northwest of Mullen, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Speckel Meir Lake, Highway 61 crossing the Snake River, Round Lake, Dipping Vat Meadow, Hire, Morgan Lake, Indian Hill, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Sevenmile Hill and Intersection of Highway 61 and Survey Valley Road. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 172 and 206. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CHERRY COUNTY, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO