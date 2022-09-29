ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sisters Hospital hiring food service positions

By Katie Lane
 3 days ago
Sisters of Charity Hospital is holding open interviews for food service positions at its Main Street Campus (2157 Main Street in Buffalo).

Interested applicants are invited to attend an 'on the spot' hiring event in the hospital’s Marillac Room on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Hospital managers and recruiters will be on hand to accept applications, conduct private interviews and make formal job offers to expedite the hiring process.

Sisters Hospital is offering new hires benefits including paid health insurance, a company sponsored pension plan, paid time off, discounted dental and vision benefits and tuition assistance programs.

All applicants must complete a pre-employment physical and meet all job prerequisites.

You can register for this 'on the spot' hiring event here .

Walk-ins are also welcome.

