WJLA
'We're going in': Fairfax Co. security firm helping with rescues in Hurricane-ravaged Fla.
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Scenes showing the government response to Hurricane Ian and the heroic work of local first responders have been showing non-stop in the storm's aftermath. However, there's another force that is also hard at work in Florida after the hurricane. 7News spoke with the leader of...
WJLA
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
WJLA
85 Navy Vietnam vets flown to BWI on Honor Flight, will spend Saturday seeing DC memorials
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — 85 Navy veterans from the Vietnam War flew into BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Friday afternoon on a special Honor Flight. The veterans and guardians on the flight were welcomed by airport and airline employees, volunteers, plus the BWI Airport Fire and Rescue Department. Honor Flight...
WJLA
Maryland Task Force One deploys to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Maryland Task Force One, Urban Search & Rescue Team MD-TF1 has been activated & is deploying to Florida to help with cleanup from Hurricane Ian, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The team departed the Rockville staging warehouse around 11 p.m. Friday night. The team,...
TODAY.com
Hurricane Ian to make a mess of I-95 corridor
Hurricane Ian is expected to leave its last impact on the US with heavy rains in the I-95 corridor. The storm is set to soak areas from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia. Saturday TODAY’s Somara Theodore tracks the storm’s path.Oct. 1, 2022.
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
Families displaced after 2-alarm fire at Maryland townhomes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire that started in a townhome spread to a number of others in the row in Bradford Crossing Friday. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said the fire started around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Landing Way. It grew to a 2-alarm fire, and 90 […]
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC
If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
fox5dc.com
DC region prepares resources for remnants of Tropical Storm Ian over weekend
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. region is preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian to move across the area. The storm left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Ian is now aiming for the Atlantic...
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
fox5dc.com
DC prepares as remnants of Hurricane Ian expected as tropical storm into weekend
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. region is preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Ian as it aims for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm. The storm left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Christopher Rodriguez,...
sancerresatsunset.com
Anderson House in Washington, D.C.
A Revolutionary War cannon sits atop the marble floor of the Gilded Age mansion. Anderson House in Washington, D.C., is not your typical museum. It resembles an intriguing meld of Newport cottage and 18th-century attic. History of Anderson House. The 95-room, beaux-arts mansion was the winter home of Larz Anderson,...
cohaitungchi.com
9 Romantic Things to Do in DC for Couples
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things for couples to do in dc | 9 Romantic Things to Do in DC for Couples. From the outside, Washington DC can seem like a concrete jungle full of busy government workers and middle school grade field trip groups. However, there are many ways to escape the bustle of the city’s busy sidewalks to have a truly romantic experience here. As a DC local, it’s one of my favorite challenges to find romantic places within my own city for when my long-distance boyfriend comes to visit. After lots of trial and error, I’ve compiled a list of 9 of my favorite romantic things to do in DC!
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
WJLA
Dominion Energy crews prepare for Hurricane Ian's impact
WASHINGTON (7News) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way along the east coast Friday, Dominion Energy is preparing to keep the power on. Ian's remnants are expected to affect the DMV area this weekend. The storm will make landfall early Friday afternoon somewhere between Charleston, South Carolina and Myrtle Beach South Carolina, as a weak Category 1 or strong Tropical Storm. Many locations may see upwards of 6" rainfall. In the DMV, you can expect heavy rain, wind and possible power outages.
What Virginians need when preparing for a hurricane
Hurricanes are not just a problem for the coastal region, their impact, and ripple effects, can be felt hundreds of miles inland. Now, as Hurricane Ian proceeds on a catastrophic path towards Florida, and up the eastern United States, Virginia government agencies are telling citizens it's important to keep a supply kit ready at all times, in case of emergency.
As storm approaches DC region, Chesapeake Bay towns brace for possible beach erosion
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — As the D.C. region prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to batter the area, one Maryland county is considering the long-term consequences the weekend’s weather might bring. On Friday, many Calvert County residents, and locals in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, spent time...
WTOP
At least 5 families displaced after townhouse fire in Silver Spring
At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes. Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
