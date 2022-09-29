ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
TODAY.com

Hurricane Ian to make a mess of I-95 corridor

Hurricane Ian is expected to leave its last impact on the US with heavy rains in the I-95 corridor. The storm is set to soak areas from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia. Saturday TODAY’s Somara Theodore tracks the storm’s path.Oct. 1, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
MARYLAND STATE
thedcpost.com

Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC

If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
sancerresatsunset.com

Anderson House in Washington, D.C.

A Revolutionary War cannon sits atop the marble floor of the Gilded Age mansion. Anderson House in Washington, D.C., is not your typical museum. It resembles an intriguing meld of Newport cottage and 18th-century attic. History of Anderson House. The 95-room, beaux-arts mansion was the winter home of Larz Anderson,...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Central Kitchen#Hurricanes#Haiti#Food Drink#Hurricane Ian#Wck
cohaitungchi.com

9 Romantic Things to Do in DC for Couples

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things for couples to do in dc | 9 Romantic Things to Do in DC for Couples. From the outside, Washington DC can seem like a concrete jungle full of busy government workers and middle school grade field trip groups. However, there are many ways to escape the bustle of the city’s busy sidewalks to have a truly romantic experience here. As a DC local, it’s one of my favorite challenges to find romantic places within my own city for when my long-distance boyfriend comes to visit. After lots of trial and error, I’ve compiled a list of 9 of my favorite romantic things to do in DC!
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Dominion Energy crews prepare for Hurricane Ian's impact

WASHINGTON (7News) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way along the east coast Friday, Dominion Energy is preparing to keep the power on. Ian's remnants are expected to affect the DMV area this weekend. The storm will make landfall early Friday afternoon somewhere between Charleston, South Carolina and Myrtle Beach South Carolina, as a weak Category 1 or strong Tropical Storm. Many locations may see upwards of 6" rainfall. In the DMV, you can expect heavy rain, wind and possible power outages.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRIC - ABC 8News

What Virginians need when preparing for a hurricane

Hurricanes are not just a problem for the coastal region, their impact, and ripple effects, can be felt hundreds of miles inland. Now, as Hurricane Ian proceeds on a catastrophic path towards Florida, and up the eastern United States, Virginia government agencies are telling citizens it's important to keep a supply kit ready at all times, in case of emergency.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

At least 5 families displaced after townhouse fire in Silver Spring

At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes. Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy