Boulder County, CO

rhino
2d ago

I guess they all want to live in yurts. go back to dirt roads, because bridges and highways are only made possible by these products they are against.

Plumb Joy
3d ago

I hereby concur and further submit that we need to reject any and all future, from this day forward, use of cement, concrete or any similarly named toxic industrial products/chemicals within the City of Boulder.

Colorado Daily

County commissioners deny CEMEX’s mining extension proposal

The Boulder County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday denied CEMEX’s controversial application to continue mining at the Dowe Flats Quarry east of Lyons for 15 more years. The vote was 2 to 1 with Commissioners Claire Levy and Marta Loachamin voting against CEMEX’s proposal and Commissioner Matt Jones...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado

Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters

Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
COLORADO STATE
villagerpublishing.com

Sterling Ranch welcomes annual cattle drive

The western tradition moves cattle from summer to winter grazing pastures, providing fire mitigation and advancing a healthier ecosystem. Sterling Ranch, Colorado’s 21st century master-planned community and the leading community in the greater Denver market, provides residents with an innovative and amenity-rich place to call home, is continuing to advance land stewardship and environmental sustainability with the upcoming annual cattle drive through the community.
DENVER, CO
douglas.co.us

Major construction starts Oct. 3 on US 85 from Highlands Ranch Parkway to C-470

If you are one of the thousands of daily drivers on US 85 (South Santa Fe Drive) in Highlands Ranch, please give yourself extra time to navigate upcoming construction. On Monday, Oct. 3, Douglas County and the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin the highly anticipated work to widen and reconstruct 2.5 miles of US 85 from Highlands Ranch Parkway to just north of C-470.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
