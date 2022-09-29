Read full article on original website
Sick of Jeans? Check Out These Flowy Palazzo Pants for Your Fall Wardrobe
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One thing we know a lot of people dread about summer coming to an end is having to make the switch from shorts and skirts to jeans. We’ll always have an appreciation for denim, but we don’t want […]
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Supportive Sneakers Shoppers Compare to 'Walking on Air'
We're crowning Jennifer Garner Hollywood's resident sneaker queen. When The Adam Project actress, 50, is spotted out and about, nine times out of ten, she's wearing a pair of comfy kicks. From supportive styles for workouts to retro picks for everyday wear, Garner has, well, garnered quite the impressive sneaker collection over the years. And lately, her go-to choice is an eye-catching pair from an under-the-radar brand.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
Gigi Hadid Put Her Abs On Full Display In Baggy Low-Rise Pants And Her Fans Are Losing It: 'So Good I'm Gagging'
If it wasn’t already obvious why Leonardo DiCaprio had set his sights on Gigi Hadid, her latest look should definitely confirm it! The 27-year-old model nailed off-duty glam with her casual cool look when she was spotted running errands in New York City on September 14th, and we are all taking style notes!
These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
Katie Holmes is Chicly Fall-Ready in Chanel Cardigan, Jeans & Flats for Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon
Katie Holmes brought her effortlessly relaxed style to New York City for the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon. Arriving at the event at Locanda Verde, the “Alone Together” star wore a pair of high-waisted Chanel jeans. Featuring a wide-leg silhouette and indigo-hued denim, the retro-inspired pair was cinched with a pearl-topped button and layered over a white ribbed scoop-neck tank top. Holmes gave the set an autumn-ready spin with an oversized tan knit cardigan from the French brand’s Fall 2022 collection, featuring dark brown trim, gold camellia-shaped buttons and a swirling pattern of brown, red and cream acorns. Completing her outfit was a quilted metallic gold Chanel crossbody bag.
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
Is Black Mascara Really Better Than Brown Mascara?
Mascara is a desert island beauty product for many — and for good reason. Whether you're in a rush or simply a makeup minimalist, a few coats of a volumizing or lengthening mascara enhances your eyes and can instantly help you appear alert and awake – even on a morning after a late night.
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Lizzo puts on a VERY cheeky display as she debuts BACKLESS leggings
Lizzo put on a very cheeky display as she introduced the backless leggings arriving soon to her line of Yitty clothing. The Juice songstress, 34, wiggled her backside in a pair of glimmering leggings which completely showed off her derriere. She danced on a rooftop, decked out from head-to-toe in...
Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Just Wore the Hypnotizing, Dua Lipa-Approved Skirt Trend
There’s a new trend that’s gaining traction both on and off the runway, and it’s taking inspiration from an unexpected source. This year, we’ve seen the resurgence of glitter, whether on our face, in our hair, or adorning our clothes. We’ve even seen the style on Spring 2023 runways, from Paco Rabanne to Jil Sander, where everything from tops to bottoms to one-pieces are adorned in sequins of all sizes. On TikTok, the combination of sparkles and netting is being referred to as “aquatic siren” and the one iteration of the style, taking sparkle to a whole new level, is being dubbed the “Mermaid Skirt”.
22 BAZAAR Editor-Approved Fashion Deals from the Saks Friends and Family Sale
The Saks Fifth Avenue Friends and Family Sale is known for two things. First, a rare 25 percent off new fall items, and second, a very short window to take advantage of the deal: The current sale is already over on Monday, October 3. That gives shoppers just 4 days to comb through more than 54,000 items—and not everyone can prioritize the hunt for a deeply discounted Rodarte mushroom dress worn by Lorde (which, yes, is on sale at Saks right now) over things like, uh, life. So when this year's event officially went live, I didn't run to fill my own cart. I ran to Slack to poll the BAZAAR team on the selections everyone should buy first.
Paris Jackson Goes Boho-Chic In Skinny Jeans & Suede Boots For Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson took to the streets of Milan in bohemian style today during Milan Fashion Week day four. The “Lighthouse” songstress is known for her free-spirited style, accompanied by a maximalist perspective on accessorizing, which she showcased while strolling through Italy’s cobblestone streets. Jackson’s outfit began with a cream tank top which she wore tucked in under a silky peach collared button-down kept open. For bottoms, the model wore classic blue skinny jeans that she kept in place thanks to a brown and gold leather Gucci belt fitted with the designer’s double g’s. Jackson donned stacked gold rings in various sizes and...
Best fall jackets to shop now: Bombers, denim and more great styles
Fall is officially here, and what better time to snag the perfect jacket?. Whether you are looking for a new stylish pick to elevate your look or something a little on the warmer side, there are plenty of great options for everybody. "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto tapped...
