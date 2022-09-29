Read full article on original website
Friends Helping to Reshape the World
Ramon Flanigan and Sameer Ahmed have bridged racial and cultural gaps that consume so many others. Both are graduates of Southern Methodist University. Ramon, whose ancestral roots are in America, and Ahmed whose family came to America from India have dedicated their lives to community wellness, healthcare, and inclusion. And as much as possible they pursue those goals together.
2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Festival (October 1)
City of Dallas will host its 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Festival at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. CT. The festival is completely free to attend! Visit https://dallasmlkcenter.com/hispanic-heritage-festival/
Superb Woman: Lisa Pearl
From Northside Elementary in DeSoto, Lisa Pearl attended Skyline High School and then it was off to college where she first attended Texas A&M University, and then received her MBA from Prairie View A&M University. She also studied educational administration and leadership at the University of North Texas, and at Southern Methodist University. An active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Lisa is a sisterfriend, always sharing an encouraging and positive word. A servant leader, Lisa is committed and involved and a team player. Beauty and brains, she’s the real deal!
21st Sister to Sister Fitness Festival (October 1)
21st Sister to Sister Fitness Festival, 5K Walk and Run at the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road, Cedar Hill. Featuring KRNB Radio’s Lynne Haze and WFAA-TV’s Tashara Parker. Register on line at www.celebratinglife.com.
Dallas-based non-profit to offer ‘on-the-job’ training to marginalized filmmaking communities
DALLAS, TEXAS — Reel Shot Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing opportunities to inspire underrepresented filmmakers through job shadowing and training with industry professionals on feature and short films. Reel Shot, Inc. is proud to announce the kick off our second motion picture project beginning in November. Reel...
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Annie Admin Virtual Assistants
Annie Admin Virtual Assistants Founder, Erica Davis left her career in business banking to launch Annie Admin, with a desire to provide quality administrative support to the small businesses in her area. From her experience as a small-business lender, she witnessed many of her clients struggle to keep their businesses alive because of unreliable administrative staff. As a result, their sales were struggling — as was their family life and personal health. Since the start of Annie Admin Erica has built a strong team that’s passionate about serving business owners of all trades. The virtual assistants at Annie Admin can keep your calendar full of valuable appointments, and your life free of unnecessary stress. Does your business need admin help? Contact Annie Admin at 817-678-8076 and their location is 1953 Golden Heights Rd. Fort Worth, Texas 76177. Visit the website: https://annieadmin.com/
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Newhouse Transportation Service, LLC
Newhouse Transportation Services, LLC is a common carrier and contract carrier who provides outbound and inbound freight service in the Southern and Midwest Regions of the United States. The core business is specialized in refrigerate transportation, LTL, dry van, and dedicated power only. We are available for small package delivery service in the DFW metroplex. Newhouse Transportation was established in 2015. Their motto is “If You’re open, We’re open”
