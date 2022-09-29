ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He deserves to be in the England team!': Rio Ferdinand calls for Gareth Southgate to play Fiyako Tomori in his Three Lions defence ahead of AC Milan's Champions League tie with Chelsea as the World Cup edges closer

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Fiyako Tomori 'deserves to be in the England team'. The defender lined up against former side Chelsea for Milan in the Champions League this evening, putting in a strong performance despite his side going into half time 1-0 down. Ferdinand, who made 81 appearances at centre-back...
