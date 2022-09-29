ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will you watch WWE Extreme Rules just for the White Rabbit reveal?

The fascination over the White Rabbit gimmick and the ongoing hunt for clues has been an undeniable success for WWE. It’s got fans talking, which is the point. Now the true test of the QR codes and videos might be less than two weeks away: Will people watch WWE Extreme Rules just to find out who the White Rabbit is?
