RadarOnline

Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence

Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Learns She Has Brain Trauma From Tristan Thompson's Cheating

Khloe Kardashian was torn up over the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ... and now she has medical proof it messed with her brain. Dr. Daniel Amen was at the ready for a scientific stunt for the Kardashian's Hulu show, to show there's medical proof she was experiencing brain trauma ... presumably from the scandal.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kelly Clarkson's 2 Children: Everything to Know

Kelly Clarkson is an American Idol champion, Grammy winner, talk show host, and perhaps most importantly, a mother. The singer shares daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 6, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The former couple met at Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012 and eloped the following year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

A Boy Band Legend, R&B Royalty and a Las Vegas Fixture All Got Eliminated on The Masked Singer

Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. Vegas Night on The Masked Singer certainly had us placing our bets. Before the festivities could get rolling, however, there was still business from the Sept. 21 season premiere to address. After William Shatner and Eric Idle were unmasked last week as The Knight and The Hedgehog, respectively, the identity of The Hummingbird was still left to be revealed.
papermag.com

Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency

Apparently, Adam Levine’s cheating accusations are nothing but a “Beautiful Mistake” to him now, as Maroon 5 announced this morning that they’d be taking on Vegas next year as a part of what they call “M5LV • THE RESIDENCY.”. Just in case that wasn’t...
