Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
Alleged Ex-Mistress Of Former Voice Coach Adam Levine Claims He Asked If He Could Give New Baby Same Name As Her
A woman has spoken out, alleging she had an affair with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, and that he asked to use her name for new baby.
‘The Voice’: Adam Levine’s Favoritism and 3 Other Surprising Scandals on the Show
'The Voice' has seen a few scandals over the years, including some with former coach Adam Levine. Here are some of the most surprising scandals.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are set to tie the knot in Mexico on Saturday, July 19 -- look back at their love timeline, from their first public appearance, to their Dirty Dancing reenactment and more
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence
Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
BET
Soulja Boy Announces The Birth Of His Son With A Heartwarming Photo: 'Lil Soulja'
The rapper took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with all of his fans. ' Lil Soulja daddy love u,' read his caption to go along with a sweet photo of Soulja cradling his baby boy. The proud papa even created an Instagram page for the newborn, who is...
TMZ.com
Khloe Kardashian Learns She Has Brain Trauma From Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Khloe Kardashian was torn up over the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ... and now she has medical proof it messed with her brain. Dr. Daniel Amen was at the ready for a scientific stunt for the Kardashian's Hulu show, to show there's medical proof she was experiencing brain trauma ... presumably from the scandal.
'The Voice': John Legend nabs 'one of the best singers in the competition' by blocking Blake Shelton
John Legend was quick to use his block button on Blake Shelton on Tuesday night, dashing his hopes of snagging country singer Peyton Aldridge.
Kelly Clarkson's 2 Children: Everything to Know
Kelly Clarkson is an American Idol champion, Grammy winner, talk show host, and perhaps most importantly, a mother. The singer shares daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 6, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The former couple met at Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012 and eloped the following year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kardashian fans slam Kourtney as ‘so rude’ for shocking treatment of staff member on new episode
Kardashian fans have slammed Kourtney after her "rude" treatment of a staff member on the new episode of the Hulu series. The incident happened within the first few minutes of The Kardashians' second episode of season two. Kourtney, 43, is seen sitting on her bedroom floor with her assistant Liz...
TMZ.com
Shaquille O'Neal Down To Join Jeff Bezos In Bid To Buy Phoenix Suns
Shaq ain't down to outspend Jeff Bezos for the Phoenix Suns ... but if the billionaire wants to join forces in an effort to own the NBA franchise -- The Big Diesel tells TMZ Sports he's in for that!. Shaq says he initially had interest in buying Robert Sarver's share...
Watch John Legend Block Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ to Get a Country Crooner on His Team!
The Blind Auditions are turning into battle rounds as coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello use any means at their disposal to get the best possible artists for their teams, and the Block is one of those weapons!. The final artist of the night tonight was...
‘The Voice’ Season 22: Camila Cabello Net Worth vs. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend
Find out how 'The Voice' Season 22's newcomer coach Camila Cabello's net worth compares to the other coaches this season.
A Boy Band Legend, R&B Royalty and a Las Vegas Fixture All Got Eliminated on The Masked Singer
Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. Vegas Night on The Masked Singer certainly had us placing our bets. Before the festivities could get rolling, however, there was still business from the Sept. 21 season premiere to address. After William Shatner and Eric Idle were unmasked last week as The Knight and The Hedgehog, respectively, the identity of The Hummingbird was still left to be revealed.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares How He Lost 32 Pounds Amid Sobriety Journey
Watch: Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shows Off Ripped Physique in New Pics. AJ McLean has reached a major milestone. As the Backstreet Boys star celebrated one year of sobriety, he reflected on how his journey has benefitted him both mentally and physically. "Drinking caused weight gain," he told Today in...
startattle.com
Sydney Kronmiller The Voice 2022 Audition “Latch” Disclosure, Sam Smith, Season 22
Sydney Kronmiller performs “Latch” by Disclosure, Sam Smith, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Sydney Kronmiller performs “Latch” by Disclosure and Sam Smith during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Sydney Kronmiller The Voice Audition. Contestant: Sydney Kronmiller. Age: 25. Hometown: Ogden, Utah.
papermag.com
Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency
Apparently, Adam Levine’s cheating accusations are nothing but a “Beautiful Mistake” to him now, as Maroon 5 announced this morning that they’d be taking on Vegas next year as a part of what they call “M5LV • THE RESIDENCY.”. Just in case that wasn’t...
