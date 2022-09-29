ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

uky.edu

UK launches 1st child life certificate program in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — Certified child life specialists (CCLS) help to minimize negative hospital experiences by shepherding children and families through the process of illness, hospitalization and oftentimes, trauma. Although many college students and community members may not be familiar with child life specialists, these small but...
uky.edu

Kentucky Sports Industry Conference to host 1st student conference featuring John Calipari, Steve Young

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — University of Kentucky students Neima Moaven and Drew Rodriguez saw a need for a student organization to enhance UK’s curricular efforts aimed at helping students break into the sports industry. That organization, the Kentucky Sports Industry Conference, will hold its inaugural conference on Friday, Oct. 7, with a full slate of some of the industry’s biggest names.
uky.edu

Alumni Association awards Sharon Walsh with UK Alumni Professorship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association, with a committee chaired by UK Associate Provost for Faculty Advancement G.T. Lineberry, honors a select group of outstanding UK faculty members with the UK Alumni Professorship Awards which have five-year terms. One professorship became vacant last year before the end of the official term, which necessitated an off-cycle selection process to fill the vacated professorship.
