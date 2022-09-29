ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, September 29th 2022

By Randy Bushover
Local digital marketing firm Mainstreethost has sold its headquarters building in Amherst to investment group 207 Commerce Drive. Business First reports the purchase price was $1.45 million. Under terms of the deal, Mainstreethost will remain in the building, while the new owners seek new tenants to fill the rest of the footprint.

NOCO Dealer hosts a grand opening for its newest location tomorrow at 1030 Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga.  The festivities start at 11am.  The site has been transformed from a tire store into a modern 2,000 square foot convenience store.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been awarded a $200,000 Blue Fund grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York to support the first community-based doula program in Niagara Falls.

The International Economic Development Council has presented the Erie County IDA and its land development arm the Silver “Excellence in Economic Development, Multi-Year Development Program” award for their efforts in transforming the former Bethlehem Steel site.

