West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, September 29th 2022

Local digital marketing firm Mainstreethost has sold its headquarters building in Amherst to investment group 207 Commerce Drive. Business First reports the purchase price was $1.45 million. Under terms of the deal, Mainstreethost will remain in the building, while the new owners seek new tenants to fill the rest of the footprint.

NOCO Dealer hosts a grand opening for its newest location tomorrow at 1030 Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga. The festivities start at 11am. The site has been transformed from a tire store into a modern 2,000 square foot convenience store.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been awarded a $200,000 Blue Fund grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York to support the first community-based doula program in Niagara Falls.

The International Economic Development Council has presented the Erie County IDA and its land development arm the Silver “Excellence in Economic Development, Multi-Year Development Program” award for their efforts in transforming the former Bethlehem Steel site.