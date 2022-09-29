Kentucky woman sentenced to 28 months for wire fraud

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for wire fraud after transferring more than a half-million dollars from an employer’s account to herself, a federal prosecutor’s office said.

Hachelle Alsip, 42, of Independence, worked for Victory Mortgage as a loan funding representative, according to a news release Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV’s office.

In 2021, Alsip caused two wire transfers from a Victory Mortgage business account to be made into a personal bank account belonging to her and her husband, the release said.

Alsip was sentenced Wednesday to 28 months. She pleaded guilty in June.

Alsip must serve 85% of her sentence and will be supervised on probation for three years when she is released.