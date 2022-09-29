ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Whale City Comedy is bringing comedy back to the city. Here's who's performing on Oct. 1.

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — Why don't comedians like being quarantined? Because they can only tell inside jokes.

Westport's Ashlie Thatcher of Whale City Comedy is on a mission to welcome more stand-up comedians to New Bedford by offering monthly performances at Gallery X starting Oct. 1.

"I noticed that there was not much comedy offered in New Bedford. So, I wanted to kind of fill that gap and bring live comedy to the SouthCoast," Thatcher said.

The goal of Whale City Comedy is to bring New England's best comedians to New Bedford by featuring stand-up comics seen on channels such as Comedy Central, MTV, HBO and Dry Bar Comedy.

Who messed up your delivery? With apps, NB restaurants now worry about reputation

"We're so close to bigger cities like Boston or Providence, which is where people tend to go and outsource for their entertainment," Thatcher added. "So that was why it was really important to me to bring that back home."

Whale City Comedy hosted its first event on Aug. 27 to a sold-out audience. The event featured comedians Jay Whittaker, Jake Steers and Jaylene Tran. Thatcher said she is so happy to have Gallery X, a cooperative art gallery, as their host.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXnFU_0iEmi6J000

It's also a BYOB event

What is also great about the event, she said, is that Whale City Comedy invites the audience to BYOB their own drinks. "Most of the time you think of professional comedy stand-up comedy, and you're paying a two-drink minimum to watch," she added. "It's an inexpensive night out."

The evening also showcases multiple comedians, so audiences can get a plethora of different comedy acts over two hours.

"It's a very intimate experience; and very casual and fun. And it takes the scariness away from coming to an expensive comedy club," Thatcher added.

Looking for a houseplant? This Fairhaven business will deliver one to your door.

On Oct. 1, comedians include Dan Boulder, Kirsten Logan, Mohad Mussa, Doug Key and Shyam Subramanian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQVRE_0iEmi6J000

"It's all about bringing people joy and making people laugh," Thatcher added.

"It feels really great to put out events that will bring folks together, kind of cultivate the community and just laugh and have a good time."

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com . Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Whale City Comedy is bringing comedy back to the city. Here's who's performing on Oct. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
rimonthly.com

West Greenwich Resident Reigns Supreme at King Richard’s Faire

During the day, Elizabeth Clouse is a historical costume designer, wife and mother of two. On weekends, you’ll find her in Carver, Massachusetts, where she holds court as Queen Anne III at King Richard’s Faire, playfully mingling with other lords and ladies, royal entertainers and residents of the medieval realm of Carvershire.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
rimonthly.com

32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October

WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Tuesday, October 4: Free From…

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
Westport, MA
Entertainment
New Bedford, MA
Entertainment
City
Westport, MA
City
Fairhaven, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
FUN 107

SouthCoast’s First 3D Theater is Officially Open

New Bedford Whaling Museum has been quietly working on an exciting new upgrade to its facility. The brand new equipment arrived on Johnny Cake Hill over the summer, and the technical team has spent the past month transitioning the theater into a 3D experience. The theater at the museum has...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Some Litterbug Left Behind a Portable TV in a New Bedford Parking Lot

Just when I thought I've seen it all, New Bedford's finest comes through with a gem. With the summer season already in the rearview and the cooler fall weather taking hold, I'm trying to sneak in as many visits to Acushnet Creamery on Pier 3 as possible. Sure, you can enjoy ice cream all year long, but there's something that hits differently about a tasty cone on a warm night by the waterfront.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Stand Up Comedy#City Comedy#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Comedy Club#Comedy Central#Southcoast#Mtv#Hbo#Dry Bar Comedy#Nb
FUN 107

Fairhaven Soon to Welcome Chipotle as Work Begins on Site

Things should get spicier in Fairhaven sometime in 2023 as Chipotle is planning on opening a new restaurant right next to the McDonald’s on Plaza Way. Work recently began on the “pad” that will house the restaurant, between McDonald’s and Sullivan Tire. The area is currently fenced off and was in the process of being surveyed on Thursday afternoon.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
GoLocalProv

Historic Bristol Lighthouse Sells Above Asking Price

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International announced the sale of the Bristol Ferry Lighthouse. GoLocal first reported the historic property going on the market in August. The home, located at 7 Old Ferry Road, sold for $805,000. Kim Holland, Sales Associate, Mott & Chace represented the seller. James King of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. The property was listed at $750,000.
BRISTOL, RI
Valley Breeze

Find or earn crystal apples in 2nd annual Apple Trails

SMITHFIELD – Apple Trails is returning for a second year, with organizers inviting the public to hunt for 100 crystal apples along walking trails in Smithfield through October and November. Smithfield Economic Development Commission members will hide 33 red, 33 yellow, 33 green, and one clear crystal apple, all...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island

This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
TIVERTON, RI
providenceonline.com

Indulge in Fall Pastries from Pawtucket’s Sweetfairy

Unafraid of using a little color and sparkle in their almost-too-pretty-to-eat vegan confections, Sweetfairy LLC is a labor of love led by pastry chefs Flourish Nuñez and mother Sonia. From a selection of muffins, loaves, and sweet doughs to butterfly-shaped hand pies and cakes adorned with edible flowers and dried fruit, Flourish specializes in desserts that are as lovely as they are comforting. “The purpose of Sweetfairy is to share a personal experience,” she says, “to translate every part of ourselves and infuse that magic into all of the sweets and treats we create.
PAWTUCKET, RI
onthewater.com

Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island

Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy