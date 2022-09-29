I have been homeless in San Francisco and havethe experience to give a true account on the subject. However, my true statement was deemed unacceptable by the people who brought you this article because it conflicts with their propaganda.
I love this article. Like a breath of fresh air! Where are the unhoused supposed to go when they're uprooted in "clean outs?" I've always thought that the only (temporary) solution is to bring significant support to encampments. And then for the love of God stop building market rate condos for only the superrich and start building affordable housing for the rest of us, in large numbers that will make a difference.
and the rest of people in Oakland who own homes don't need to live in fear of homeless people starting fires that get out of control and burn their homes. like where you at on 580 off of 35th Avenue. we can't let them burn underneath the freeway because they will melt the freeway and then we have to rebuild the freeway. take the junkies lock them up in jail until they're clean anybody who's from out of state send them home.
