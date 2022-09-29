ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The warmest loungewear to keep you cosy in the colder months

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdsVq_0iEmhrIl00

With energy prices on the rise, it’s understandable if you’re delaying turning on your heating, or minimising the number of hours you have the radiators blasting.

Stocking up on winter warmers will help you keep warm as temperatures continue to drop – especially if you’re working from home.

By layering up with specially designed loungewear from head to toe, you’ll stay toasty for longer.

Here’s our pick of the best buys for men and women…

Thermals

Start with a thermal fabric base layer that traps body heat. A strappy vest or scoop neck top will be invisible under a jumper or sweatshirt, while a rollneck top keeps your neck extra warm.

On your bottom half, thermal leggings worn under loose trousers offer added insulation.

Damart Grey Marled Vest Top, £25; Grey Marl Long Pants, £35

M&S Collection Heatgen Plus Thermal Long Sleeve Top in Light Cream, £16; Collection Heatgen Plus Fleece Thermal Leggings in Grey Mix, £16

Uniqlo Men’s Heattech Ultra Warm Turtleneck Long Sleeved Thermal Top in Gray, £24.90

Joggers

Swap your regular joggers for a fleece-lined pair and you’ll really notice the difference.

A synthetic alternative to wool, the fluffy fabric creates air pockets, trapping body heat and keeping cold air out.

ASOS Design Curve Lounge Super Soft Fleece Sweat & Jogger Set in Black, £34

Under Armour Rival Fleece Joggers in Academy, £45, John Lewis & Partners

Fleece

If you’re really feeling the chill, pull on a fluffy or fleece-lined top for maximum warmth.

Zip-up fleeces are ideal for teaming with rollneck tops, while a hoodie is handy if you don’t want to wear a beanie hat.

H&M Zip-Top Fleece Top in Beige, £24.99

John Lewis & Partners Hi-Pile Fleece Snuggle Top in Grey, £29

Lululemon GridLiner Fleece Hoodie in Heathered Dove Grey, £128

Socks

There’s nothing worse than having cold feet at home, so keep your tootsies toasty in a pair of thermal, wool or cashmere socks, paired with some thick bootie slippers for the ultimate insulation.

Uniqlo Heattech Soft Fluffy Socks in Off White, £12.90 for two pairs

Barbour Ladies Houghton Socks in Lilac, £14.95

Hush Cashmere Socks in Midnight, £45

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Latvia goes to polls in election influenced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Polling stations opened on Saturday in Latvia for a general election which has been influenced by neighbouring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Divisions among the Baltic country’s sizeable ethnic-Russian minority and the economy, particularly high energy prices, have also been major talking points during campaigning. Several polls showed the...
ELECTIONS
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
entrepreneursbreak.com

Hoodies are a great way to keep warm in winter

There’s no doubt that hoodies are one of the most comfortable and practical pieces of clothing you can wear in the winter. They keep you warm without being too bulky, and they’re perfect for throwing on over a t-shirt when it’s chilly out. But what makes hoodies even better is that they come in a huge range of styles to suit any taste. Whether you prefer a classic wish you were here hoodie or something trendier, there’s definitely a hoodie out there for you. So next time the temperature drops, don’t reach for your coat – grab a hoodie instead!
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loungewear#Design#H M#Long Pants#Thermals Start#Grey Mix#Uniqlo Men
Robb Report

The 15 Best Winter Coats to Keep You Warm and Looking Cool

I’ve collected my fair share of coats and jackets throughout the years. Bomber, chore, Chesterfield, trucker, trench, biker: You name a style, and I probably have it. My collection is vast and diverse; I have plenty of options, each suited for a given season and occasion. For winter, when the temperature drops to a debilitating degree and the streets are blanketed in snow, there are only three coats that suffice. The first is a long parka from Canada Goose. When I look out my window and see a squall or hear Al Roker say that a storm is looming, this is...
APPAREL
WWD

Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023

Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
WWD

Tibi RTW Spring 2023

Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Revamps Date Night Style for Barker Wellness x Revolve Party in Cutout Bodycon Maxi Dress & Heeled Boots

Kourtney Kardashian took a sharp approach to date night dressing at the Barker Wellness x Revolve launch party in Los Angeles. The “Kardashians” star left Nobu Malibu with husband Travis Barker on Tuesday night, wearing a black bodycon dress. Her maxi-length style featured a turtleneck silhouette and long sleeves given a slick twist with a curved oval-shaped front bodice cutout. The garment was accessorized with small gleaming earrings and a black leather top-handle bag, giving Kardashian’s signature grunge style a minimalist makeover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Man arrested after musician dies two weeks after assault

A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said 68-year-old Bill Witham was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition on September 12 after being found unconscious in Lower Lane, Hullbridge. He died on September 25. The force said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Latvian premier’s party comes out on top in general election

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’ ruling centre-right party has won the most votes in Latvia’s general election. Centrist parties were runners-up and pro-Moscow parties crashed in a vote that was shaped by neighbouring Russia’s war in Ukraine and divisions among the Baltic country’s sizeable ethnic Russian minority.
WORLD
newschain

The Queen died from ‘old age’, death certificate reveals

The Queen died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed. The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the Queen’s death on Thursday September 8 as 3.10pm at Balmoral. When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Vladimir Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Russian gas pipelines

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging Russian-built gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge that has been vehemently denied by the US and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and led to huge methane leaks...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Minister denies Truss banned the King from Cop27 climate change summit

A Cabinet minister has denied claims that Liz Truss ordered the King to stay away from next month’s Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt amid questions over her Government’s commitment to the net-zero target. Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles will not be attending the international gathering in the...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy