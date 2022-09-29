ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical rains flood parts of Thailand as 5,000 seek shelter

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ao4kC_0iEmgrlU00
World News

Waist-high water flooded riverfront neighbourhoods and other areas of Thailand after a tropical depression dumped heavy rains and knocked down trees.

The heaviest rainfall, about 22cm in 24 hours, was recorded in the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, where more than 5,000 people were moved to shelters on higher ground.

One person was reported killed and two injured by falling trees in the Sisaket province.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Noru advanced into Thailand overnight after hitting central Vietnam, causing blackouts and blowing off roofs and billboards. No casualties were immediately reported in Vietnam.

In Thailand, more than 10,000 households have been affecting by flooding, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Rescue workers waded through water to distribute food and care packages to people trapped inside their houses.

In the Nonthaburi province, adjoining the capital Bangkok, overflow from the Chao Phraya River flooded several riverside neighbourhoods.

Officials said more sandbags will be made available to help contain the floodwaters.

The Meteorological Department said Noru is weakening further but warned that seasonal monsoon rains will continue, adding to the already waterlogged situation in much of the country.

As rain continued to fall, several dams released water to prevent overflow, affecting low-lying agricultural lands and communities downstream.

Before hitting Vietnam, Noru was a powerful typhoon that caused eight deaths in the Philippines, including five rescuers who drowned while trying to save people from rising floodwaters.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Latvia goes to polls in election influenced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Polling stations opened on Saturday in Latvia for a general election which has been influenced by neighbouring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Divisions among the Baltic country’s sizeable ethnic-Russian minority and the economy, particularly high energy prices, have also been major talking points during campaigning. Several polls showed the...
ELECTIONS
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#Bangkok#Tropical Storm Noru
newschain

Man arrested after musician dies two weeks after assault

A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said 68-year-old Bill Witham was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition on September 12 after being found unconscious in Lower Lane, Hullbridge. He died on September 25. The force said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Coroner’s conclusions important step towards much-needed change – Ian Russell

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell said he hopes the coroner’s conclusions will be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change”. Ian Russell said he wants social media to be “a place that prioritises the safety and wellbeing of young people over the money that can be made from them”.
U.K.
newschain

The Queen died from ‘old age’, death certificate reveals

The Queen died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed. The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the Queen’s death on Thursday September 8 as 3.10pm at Balmoral. When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
newschain

Minister denies Truss banned the King from Cop27 climate change summit

A Cabinet minister has denied claims that Liz Truss ordered the King to stay away from next month’s Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt amid questions over her Government’s commitment to the net-zero target. Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles will not be attending the international gathering in the...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Latvian premier’s party comes out on top in general election

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’ ruling centre-right party has won the most votes in Latvia’s general election. Centrist parties were runners-up and pro-Moscow parties crashed in a vote that was shaped by neighbouring Russia’s war in Ukraine and divisions among the Baltic country’s sizeable ethnic Russian minority.
WORLD
newschain

Vladimir Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Russian gas pipelines

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging Russian-built gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge that has been vehemently denied by the US and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and led to huge methane leaks...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovers from fall to win London Marathon women’s race

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovered from a fall to win the women’s race at the London Marathon. Yehualaw appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack. The 23-year-old came home in 2 hours 17 minutes and 25 seconds –...
WORLD
newschain

Declan Rice believes Gianluca Scamacca will score more stunners

Declan Rice has backed Gianluca Scamacca to add to his growing catalogue of spectacular goals for West Ham. Italian striker Scamacca struck a superb half-volley from 20 yards to give the Hammers the lead against Wolves on Saturday evening with his first Premier League goal. The £30million summer signing also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Pope appeals to Putin to end ‘spiral of violence’ in Ukraine

Pope Francis has implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine, and denounced the “absurd” risk to humanity of catastrophic nuclear war as tensions escalate. The pontiff made his strongest plea yet on the seven-month war as he addressed...
RELIGION
newschain

Thousands of runners take part in colourful London Marathon

Thousand of runners are pounding the pavements of the capital as they take part in the London Marathon. Up to 50,000 people set off on the eagerly-awaited 26.2-mile race from Blackheath in south-east London to the finish line on The Mall. Elite athletes – including Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner...
WORLD
newschain

Israeli leader welcomes US proposal for sea border with Lebanon

Israel’s prime minister has welcomed a US proposal for setting the maritime border with Lebanon, saying the American plan for resolving the long-running dispute between the neighbouring countries would lift Israel’s economy and boost regional security. Yair Lapid said on Sunday that the proposal was delivered over the...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Ukraine presses counter-offensive after Russian setback

Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s home town with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine pushed ahead with its counter-offensive after taking back control of a strategic eastern city. Russia’s loss of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a new blow to the...
POLITICS
newschain

Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter

World Cup hopeful Conor Gallagher will get plenty of chances to impress Gareth Southgate in October, promised new Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The midfielder earned his first England call-up after a standout campaign on loan with Palace last season but did not feature in Southgate’s most recent squad, and had played just 157 minutes across five Premier League appearances ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over his former club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy