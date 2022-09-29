ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairton, PA

monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport explosion still under investigation

Allegheny County’s emergency management chief confirmed this week that an investigation is ongoing into what caused an explosion nearly two months ago at the Common Ground Building in McKeesport. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driveway bridge collapses under truck in Beaver County

DARLINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person suffered minor injuries after a truck collapsed a bridge part of a driveway in Beaver County.Dispatchers said the bridge collapsed near Blackhawk Road in Darlington.When NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, a tow truck was there. One person was injured, but dispatchers said the injuries weren't serious. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Elliott neighborhood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A man was hospitalized after an early morning shooting Saturday in an Elliott-area neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the officers were called out to the 1300 block of Lakewood Drive just after 4:30 a.m. for a multi-round ShotSpotter alert. Once at the scene, officers found the man suffering a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was last said to be in critical condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Family seeking justice after cow shot along Fayette County road

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than three weeks after a cow was shot and killed in Fayette County, the animal's owners are pushing for answers. Chris Morris said he watched as the cow was shot along Rankin Airshaft Road in the middle of the afternoon back on Sept. 7. The cow belonged to a family member of Morris.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Three women tied up and held captive, tripwires found in man’s house

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Police responding to a 911 call from a distressed woman said they found three women being held captive inside a home. A criminal complaint obtained by WJAC filed by the Johnstown Police Department says officers were initially called to a home in the city by a “distressed woman” who told officers she had been tied up but was able to break free and call the police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fitzgerald names 4 to Allegheny County police review board

Four people have been named to Allegheny County’s Independent Police Review Board, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Friday. The board receives and reviews allegations of misconduct filed by a person against a police officer working for any municipal police department or the county’s own force. The four people...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. A 911 call for shots fired brought officers to the 600 block of North Saint Clair Street just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, public safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location

PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
PLUM, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot in Duquesne; police seek information

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man shot Friday morning in Duquesne is expected to survive. First responders were notified of a shooting around 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Peter Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital.
DUQUESNE, PA

