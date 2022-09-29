PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A man was hospitalized after an early morning shooting Saturday in an Elliott-area neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the officers were called out to the 1300 block of Lakewood Drive just after 4:30 a.m. for a multi-round ShotSpotter alert. Once at the scene, officers found the man suffering a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was last said to be in critical condition.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO