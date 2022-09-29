Read full article on original website
New shooting range under construction in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Construction of a new shooting range is up and going in Westmoreland County.The outdoor facility is for county agencies to train. The $30,000 project is going up behind the Westmoreland County Prison, according to the Tribune-Review.They hope to finish the facility by the end of the year.
McKeesport explosion still under investigation
Allegheny County’s emergency management chief confirmed this week that an investigation is ongoing into what caused an explosion nearly two months ago at the Common Ground Building in McKeesport. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe...
Driveway bridge collapses under truck in Beaver County
DARLINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person suffered minor injuries after a truck collapsed a bridge part of a driveway in Beaver County.Dispatchers said the bridge collapsed near Blackhawk Road in Darlington.When NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, a tow truck was there. One person was injured, but dispatchers said the injuries weren't serious.
Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A man was hospitalized after an early morning shooting Saturday in an Elliott-area neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the officers were called out to the 1300 block of Lakewood Drive just after 4:30 a.m. for a multi-round ShotSpotter alert. Once at the scene, officers found the man suffering a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was last said to be in critical condition.
Three separate shooting reported around Pittsburgh
Police officers and EMS were called Friday night around 10 p.m. to Wyoming Street where a female was found shot. She was taken to the hospital with no word on her condition.
Family seeking justice after cow shot along Fayette County road
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than three weeks after a cow was shot and killed in Fayette County, the animal's owners are pushing for answers. Chris Morris said he watched as the cow was shot along Rankin Airshaft Road in the middle of the afternoon back on Sept. 7. The cow belonged to a family member of Morris.
Police: Three women tied up and held captive, tripwires found in man’s house
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Police responding to a 911 call from a distressed woman said they found three women being held captive inside a home. A criminal complaint obtained by WJAC filed by the Johnstown Police Department says officers were initially called to a home in the city by a “distressed woman” who told officers she had been tied up but was able to break free and call the police.
Escaping Kennywood: How one person describes being at the park during Saturday's shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Katherine Shaw and her son wanted to end their Saturday night at Kennywood Park by going through a haunted house. The family went inside looking for a scare, not knowing the real nightmare was outside. As police swarmed Kennywood in West Mifflin, Shaw and her...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Fitzgerald names 4 to Allegheny County police review board
Four people have been named to Allegheny County’s Independent Police Review Board, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Friday. The board receives and reviews allegations of misconduct filed by a person against a police officer working for any municipal police department or the county’s own force. The four people...
Pittsburgh police investigating after employees of Shadyside pizza shop robbed, carjacked after work
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a carjacking and armed robbery in Shadyside early Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue at 2:47 a.m. for a report of a carjacking. Police said witnesses reported three adult males approaching two employees...
Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. A 911 call for shots fired brought officers to the 600 block of North Saint Clair Street just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, public safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said.
Police investigating two carjackings in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating two armed carjackings in the same Pittsburgh neighborhood in less than 24 hours. The most recent happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on College Street in Shadyside. Police say three men approached the driver, showed a weapon, and demanded the vehicle. They then sped off...
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
Suspect in catalytic converter thefts around Allegheny County arrested in Philadelphia
Police in Philadelphia arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters in the Pittsburgh area. Bethel Park police said a joint investigation alongside police in Ross Township identified 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. as a suspect. Wallace was arrested last week and faces charges of theft, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments...
13-year-old charged in shooting that critically injured another 13-year-old in Swissvale
SWISSVALE, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Swissvale. The victim is a 13-year-old boy who had been shot in the stomach. Swissvale officers responded to the 7500 block of Short Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. "First responders found a juvenile male victim suffering from a...
Man shot in Duquesne; police seek information
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man shot Friday morning in Duquesne is expected to survive. First responders were notified of a shooting around 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Peter Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital.
Man arrested following police chase that ended on Fort Pitt Bridge
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Friday following a chase that ended on the Fort Pitt Bridge. According to a news release, 29-year-old Tariq Mahdi was arrested on three Allegheny County bench warrants and three arrest warrants out of Penn Hills. Detectives from...
Pittsburgh police offering $10,000 reward for information on burned police vehicles
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for burning three police vehicles. Police say three of their marked cruisers were intentionally burned Wednesday morning on the corner of North Lincoln and...
Two more carjackings reported across Pittsburgh
Police were called to the 700 block of College Street around 11:30 Thursday night where three men approached a driver, flashed a weapon and drove off with the victim’s SUV.
