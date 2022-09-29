Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Search and Rescues Underway as Florida Death Toll from Ian Grows
Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes as the death toll from Hurricane Ian continued to rise Saturday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 38 deaths as of Saturday morning. Ian roared into Florida Wednesday with disastrous 150 mph winds and torrential flooding leaving a staggering...
NBC Miami
After Ian, River Flooding Menaces Florida Inland Towns
As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes,...
NBC Miami
Where Ian Ranks Among Strongest Hurricanes in History to Hit Florida
With winds at 150 miles per hour at landfall along Florida's southwest coast, Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the state. Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees at landfall in Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers, tying it for the fourth-strongest hurricane ever to strike Florida.
NBC Miami
‘Heartbreaking': At Least 10 Dead, Massive Destruction in Florida From Hurricane Ian
Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, killing multiple people and bringing torrential rains that inundated communities. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
NBC Miami
Portion of Sanibel Causeway Collapses After Ian Makes Landfall on Southwest Florida
A portion of a major roadway in southwest Florida collapsed after the impacts from the devastating landfall of what was Hurricane Ian. Video from NBC affiliate WBBH-TV showed a portion of the Sanibel Causeway that collapsed as a result of Ian's impact on the area. The collapse cut off access...
NBC Miami
Search and Rescue Underway in SW Florida After ‘500-Year Flooding Event': DeSantis
The U.S. Coast Guard began performing hurricane rescue missions on barrier islands off southwest Florida early Thursday, as soon as the winds died down, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. DeSantis said there nearly 30 Chinook and Blackhawk helicopters from the Coast Guard and National Guard that were...
NBC Miami
‘I Would Never Stay Again': Survivors of Ian in Sanibel Detail Ordeal and Rescue
As search and rescue missions continued in the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Friday, some of the people who were taken to safety spoke about their terrifying ordeal. It was unknown how many residents heeded orders to evacuate Sanibel Island, just south of where Ian...
NBC Miami
Hurricane Ian: What Is a Major Disaster Declaration, and What Does It Entail?
Floridians are just now realizing the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian plowing through southwest and central Florida. The recovery will take months, if not years, and much of it will come from tax dollars brought from the federal government now that a "major disaster" declaration has been approved.
NBC Miami
Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys: Sheriff
Authorities are investigating after what appear to be human remains were found in the mangroves in the Florida Keys. Two people who were attempting to secure a boat Wednesday morning found the remains near Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded...
NBC Miami
Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian
Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
