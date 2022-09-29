ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Search and Rescues Underway as Florida Death Toll from Ian Grows

Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes as the death toll from Hurricane Ian continued to rise Saturday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 38 deaths as of Saturday morning. Ian roared into Florida Wednesday with disastrous 150 mph winds and torrential flooding leaving a staggering...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

After Ian, River Flooding Menaces Florida Inland Towns

As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes,...
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC Miami

Where Ian Ranks Among Strongest Hurricanes in History to Hit Florida

With winds at 150 miles per hour at landfall along Florida's southwest coast, Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the state. Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees at landfall in Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers, tying it for the fourth-strongest hurricane ever to strike Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Delray Beach, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
NBC Miami

Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys: Sheriff

Authorities are investigating after what appear to be human remains were found in the mangroves in the Florida Keys. Two people who were attempting to secure a boat Wednesday morning found the remains near Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded...
STOCK ISLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian

Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
DELTONA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy