At least 125 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede

At least 125 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences. 
Adverse health outcomes associated with long-term antidepressant use

Long-term antidepressant use may double the risk of heart disease, finds the most comprehensive epidemiological study to date to investigate the health consequences from using the medication over ten years. The University of Bristol-led study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open, analyzed data on over 200,000 people. Antidepressants...
Study reveals how COVID damages the heart

University of Queensland researchers have discovered how COVID-19 damages the heart, opening the door to future treatments. This initial study—featuring a small cohort—found COVID-19 damaged the DNA in cardiac tissue, which wasn't detected in influenza samples. UQ Diamantina Institute researcher Dr. Arutha Kulasinghe said the team found while...
Weed killer detected in Australian urine samples

Dr. Sarit Kaserzon and Ph.D. candidate Garth Campbell from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences led a team which tested urine samples from more than 1,800 Australians and compared them with 27 samples from New Zealand farmers. "We detected low levels of glyphosate, the world's most commonly used herbicide...
What does it mean to die of 'old age?'

Queen Elizabeth's newly released death certificate contains just two curious words under her cause of death—old age. We might talk about people dying of old age in everyday speech. But who actually dies of old age, medically speaking, in the 21st century?. Such a vague cause of death not...
Legal marijuana, but Uruguayans still prefer black market

Uruguay was a pioneer in the legalization of recreational cannabis use, a move that helped to push many drug traffickers out of the domestic market. But a bland and insufficient state supply has meant most consumers still prefer the diversity of the black market. In 2013, Uruguay became the first...
Restrictions on paracetamol may be coming. What does that mean for consumers?

Paracetamol is Australia's most widely used pain medicine, with 65 million packs sold across the country in 2021. It is available everywhere from toilet vending machines, convenience stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is now undertaking a public consultation into access to paracetamol in the community due...
Italy eases Covid measures ahead of new government

Italy's outgoing government is easing measures against coronavirus from Saturday despite an increase in cases, weeks before handing over to a far-right administration that has criticised the tough restrictions. Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government said it would not renew regulations requiring FFP2 face masks to be worn on public transport...
Sweden to stop offering Covid jabs to teenagers

Sweden's Public Health Agency said Friday it was no longer recommending that children aged 12 to 17 get vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the "very low risk" for the group. The new recommendation will come into force on October 31. "The decision means that as of November 1, 2022 only children...
Ebola deaths in Uganda climb to seven

The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in Uganda has risen to seven, the health ministry said Friday, after President Yoweri Museveni ruled out a lockdown to contain the highly contagious virus. Authorities declared an outbreak in the central district of Mubende last week, the East African nation's first Ebola...
Innovative breath sampling device could revolutionize diagnosis of diseases, including COVID-19

New research shows 100% effectiveness of an innovative breath sampling device developed by Northumbria University medtech spinout, PulmoBioMed, that could revolutionize diagnosis of a range of diseases, including COVID-19. The results mean that PulmoBioMed's game-changing device, PBM-HALE, can be used to study infections of the deep lung, reducing the need...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Violence and a deadly stampede that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here’s a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents. ___ HOW DID THE CHAOS OCCUR? Chaos broke out after Persebaya Surabaya defeated rival Arema Malang 3-2 in Saturday night’s match in East Java’s province Malang city. Police said there were some 42,000 spectators in the stadium, all of whom were Arema’s supporters because the organizer had banned Persebaya fans in an effort to avoid brawls.
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system

A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging

Millions of people around the world are believed to suffer from long COVID yet little remains known about the condition—though research has recently proposed several theories for its cause. Between 10 to 20 percent of people who contract coronavirus are estimated to have long COVID symptoms—most commonly fatigue, breathlessness...
