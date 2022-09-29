Read full article on original website
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
WDSU
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in Houston
With Houston being the fourth largest city in the US, it's no surprise that this city has seen some disturbing crimes throughout its existence. Some gruesome and some just plain bizarre, here are ten Houston crimes that have shocked the nation:
Man breaks windows to save residents from massive apartment fire in southeast Houston
A woman who told ABC13 the fire started in her apartment said she doesn't remember how she got out and is worried about her dog possibly still being in the building.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after major crash at Highway 225 near Scarborough in east Houston, police say
Houston police are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and another injured at Highway 225 near Scarborough Saturday morning. The crash, which involved two sedans, was reported at 7:38 a.m., per Houston TranStar. The cause of the crash is under investigation. All mainlanes at Highway 225 were...
fox26houston.com
Houston Shooting: Farmer Street shootout leaves two shot, one dead; Charlie Guillory, 25, person of interest
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night. Charlie Guillory, 25, was identified as the person of interest in the shooting. He is wanted for questioning but is not being charged at the time. Police say they found an adult male in the 4700...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Mariesha? Reward offered after woman’s body found in Cedar Bayou
Houston police are still searching for a suspect in connection with a woman’s murder in southwest Houston last year. The victim, Mariesha Dockery was last seen driving a newer model black Jeep Cherokee at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Southwest Freeway on December 18, 2021. According...
Two children hit by car at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — We’re following breaking news out of southwest Houston, where police say two children have been hit by a car. It happened at an apartment complex off Richmond near Fondren. Right now, we don’t know the condition of the children or the circumstances around the incident.
Click2Houston.com
Husband shoots wife after weapon misfires in Katy neighborhood, sheriff’s office says
KATY, Texas – A man has been detained after he reportedly shot his wife in a Katy neighborhood Saturday. Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the 3300 block of Pimlico Pine Lane around 3 p.m. According to deputies, the husband...
fox26houston.com
Houston chiropractor accused of sending racist, threatening messages to Black patient
HOUSTON - Dr. Karim Eissa is a Chiropractor with LifeCare Spine and Joint Clinics. One of his patients, Chaz Simmons claims that he sent racist and demeaning messages to him. He shared screenshots of those messages with FOX 26. FOX 26 stopped by Dr. Eissa's office on Thursday afternoon, but...
Baytown woman enraged neighbor wasn't arrested after attacking her on public sidewalk
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown woman said she no longer feels safe in her own home after she was attacked by her neighbor. She's upset he wasn't arrested and is frustrated that police didn't even call medics to check out her injuries. Virgen Morales said she was going to...
Click2Houston.com
Family seeks answers after their loved one was killed in deadly shooting during attempted carjacking
A west Houston family is asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible for their loved one’s death. Sean White, 50, was shot and killed on Sept. 4 in a parking lot near the intersection of Briar Forest and Wilcrest Drive. “He was a man of...
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
Mother wants answers after HCSO deputies used a Taser on her son, sending him to the hospital
A mother wants answers after Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies used a Taser on her son. The family of Kevin Williams, 42, says he is now in Ben Taub Hospital in a coma. “When I looked at him, he was all messed up on his face," said Abbie Ward, his mother.
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts
FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children
Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
fox26houston.com
Family members demand answers after Black man was tased by HCSO, said to be on his deathbed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A news conference was held Friday after a Black man was tasered by Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputies and is now on his deathbed, according to a release. Dr. Candice Matthews, Quanell X, and other community and civil rights organizations will be at the conference. In...
Man with gun arrested outside of Deer Park Elementary School was walking his dog, attorney says
After talking only with ABC13, the 21-year-old's attorney said his client was just walking his dog and believes there's been a misunderstanding.
Man dies after being shot in stomach during argument in Fifth Ward, police say
HOUSTON — A man has died after being shot in the stomach during a possible shootout in Fifth Ward, according to Houston Police. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night on Farmer Street near the East Freeway. As emergency crews arrived, they were alerted to a man with...
