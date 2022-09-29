Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Panthers send runners to Bulldog Invite
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA — Panorama had two varsity boys, two varsity girls and four middle school girls take part in the Ogden Invitational Tuesday. Zach Hayden was 72nd overall in 23 minutes, 16,02 seconds for the Panther boys, with Gryffin Burchfield crossing 77th in 23:30.86. A clocking of 21:41.8...
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawks’ big defensive stand, late scoring drive clinch 34-24 victory over Valley
A huge defensive stand and a late scoring drive allowed the Ankeny football team to post a 34-24 victory over visiting Valley on Friday. The third-ranked Hawks allowed just three points in the second half while raising their record to 5-1 on the season. The Tigers dropped to 3-3. “That...
weareiowa.com
'Friday Night Blitz' Part 8 (Sept. 30, 2022)
Here's a recap of Week 6's Game of the Week between Indianola and Norwalk. Indianola took home the win 45-33.
kicdam.com
KICD Coaches Preview: Fort Dodge @ Spencer, West Hancock @ Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers will play their final home regular season game Friday night at Dale Norton Field. The opponent this week is the Dodgers of Fort Dodge who come in at 2-3 on the year. Fort Dodge is coming off of a rough game, where...
KCRG.com
Iowa female high school football player hopes to inspire others
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - One high school player from Iowa is encouraging girls like her to get out on the field. Ernestine Kennedy is the only female player at Hoover High School in Des Moines, and the team has welcomed her with open arms. She says the other players...
theperrynews.com
Perry Elementary names first set of Bluejay Leaders
The initial group of Bluejay Leaders for the current school year have been selected by the teachers at Perry Elementary. Students are chosen for displaying respectful, responsible, and safe behavior at school. First grade Bluejay Leaders included, at top, Alejandra Hernandez, Mateo Agreda, Leandro Francisco, and Faith Nelson. In row...
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Lake Red Rock Water Quality
What’s the quality of the water in Lake Red Rock?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chris Jones, Research Engineer with IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering at the University of Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
iheart.com
Man wanted for Ape break-in in Des Moines arrested in Tulsa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The man wanted in the break-in at an Iowa non-profit that protects endangered apes has been found. Des Moines Police say 43-year-old Chad Anthony Cooney has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cooney is accused of breaking into the Great Ape Initiative in Des Moines on August...
theperrynews.com
Moran man kicks girlfriend, chases her with hammer, golf club
A Woodward man was arrested Thursday after allegedly kicking his girlfriend and threatening her with a hammer and golf club. Steven Jay Caldwell, 47, of 15742 Tanner Lane, Woodward, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident began about 6:45 p.m. in the 15700...
1380kcim.com
Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator
This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
kwbg.com
Summit Carbon Solutions Signs Easement Agreements for 79% of Proposed Pipeline Route in Boone County, Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Summit Carbon Solutions today has released an announcement that the company has secured 79% of the easement agreements for the proposed pipeline in Boone County and 53% of the easements for the proposed route in Iowa. The company’s press release follows:. AMES, Iowa—Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to...
dmacc.edu
Media Advisory: DMACC President Rob Denson to Promote Trucking Jobs by Hauling Kent Feed from Altoona to Waterloo
President Denson returns to his first employer decades later. DMACC President Rob Denson will spotlight the need for more truck drivers and the College’s marketing plans to recruit more students to the DMACC Transportation Institute by personally hauling Kent Feed from Altoona to Waterloo. President Denson, likely the...
theperrynews.com
Jerry Barrett of Luther
Jerry Barrett, 83, of Luther passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his home in Luther, Iowa. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 6 from 12-2 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with burial to follow at 2:15 p.m. at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
KCCI.com
Three recreation areas at Saylorville Lake to be closed in 2023 for upgrades
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Army Corps of Engineers announced on Thursday that three different Saylorville Lake recreation areas will be closed in 2023 for upgrades. Prairie Flower, Cherry Glen campgrounds and the Cherry Glen picnic area will be closed throughout the 2023 season. In a news release, the Army...
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
KCCI.com
5 people taken to the hospital after crash on SE 14th Street and Army Post Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Five people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on SE 14th Street and Army Post Road. The Des Moines Police Department said that three cars were involved in the accident. Of the five people taken to the hospital, two people have serious...
A Popular Des Moines Restaurant Plans to Expand to Eastern Iowa
Mullets here in Eastern Iowa! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, the popular Des Moines restaurant is planning to open ten new locations, including one here in Eastern Iowa!. If you're not familiar with Mullets, the original restaurant is located at 1300 SE 1st St Des...
kniakrls.com
Motorcycle Accident North of Knoxville
A motorcycle accident north of Knoxville delayed traffic and resulted in a detour being put into place while rescue crews were on scene. Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies assisted. No other information has been released.
