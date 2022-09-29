ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrid, IA

theperrynews.com

Panthers send runners to Bulldog Invite

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA — Panorama had two varsity boys, two varsity girls and four middle school girls take part in the Ogden Invitational Tuesday. Zach Hayden was 72nd overall in 23 minutes, 16,02 seconds for the Panther boys, with Gryffin Burchfield crossing 77th in 23:30.86. A clocking of 21:41.8...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Elementary names first set of Bluejay Leaders

The initial group of Bluejay Leaders for the current school year have been selected by the teachers at Perry Elementary. Students are chosen for displaying respectful, responsible, and safe behavior at school. First grade Bluejay Leaders included, at top, Alejandra Hernandez, Mateo Agreda, Leandro Francisco, and Faith Nelson. In row...
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Lake Red Rock Water Quality

What’s the quality of the water in Lake Red Rock?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chris Jones, Research Engineer with IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering at the University of Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
iheart.com

Man wanted for Ape break-in in Des Moines arrested in Tulsa

(Des Moines, IA) -- The man wanted in the break-in at an Iowa non-profit that protects endangered apes has been found. Des Moines Police say 43-year-old Chad Anthony Cooney has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cooney is accused of breaking into the Great Ape Initiative in Des Moines on August...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Moran man kicks girlfriend, chases her with hammer, golf club

A Woodward man was arrested Thursday after allegedly kicking his girlfriend and threatening her with a hammer and golf club. Steven Jay Caldwell, 47, of 15742 Tanner Lane, Woodward, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident began about 6:45 p.m. in the 15700...
WOODWARD, IA
1380kcim.com

Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator

This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
CARROLL, IA
theperrynews.com

Jerry Barrett of Luther

Jerry Barrett, 83, of Luther passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his home in Luther, Iowa. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 6 from 12-2 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with burial to follow at 2:15 p.m. at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
LUTHER, IA
kniakrls.com

Motorcycle Accident North of Knoxville

A motorcycle accident north of Knoxville delayed traffic and resulted in a detour being put into place while rescue crews were on scene. Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies assisted. No other information has been released.
KNOXVILLE, IA

