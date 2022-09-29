Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman with gunshot wound found dead in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a woman in San Jose, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. At 6:13 p.m. on Friday evening, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway due to a report of an unresponsive woman in […]
Crash shuts down intersection in downtown Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A crash caused an intersection to be shut down Saturday evening in Walnut Creek. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on N. California Boulevard and Civic Drive where police are advising the public to avoid the area. KRON On is streaming news live now At least one person is injured, […]
KGO
1 pedestrian killed, 1 critically injured in car crash in Burlingame, police say
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- Burlingame police on Saturday are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight. They say two people were in the crosswalk at California Dr. and Oak Grove Ave. when the crash happened. Both people were taken to a hospital where one of the victims died. The other...
Woman found fatally shot in South San Jose; suspect arrested in Fresno
FRESNO – Authorities in Fresno have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in South San Jose Friday evening, police said.Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway on reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. Police said the woman had at least one gunshot wound.Her identity has not been released. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.Within hours of the shooting, police were able to identify the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. Police said Saturday that the suspect was located at a home in Fresno and taken into custody.The suspect, whose name has not been released, will be headed back to San Jose to face charges.The woman was the 28th homicide victim in San Jose in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On U.S. Highway 101 Thursday Night
SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Thursday night on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose. The collision occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. near the Alum Rock Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP. There were at least two vehicles involved in the incident.
Suspect arrested for slashing hundreds of car tires in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of car tires were slashed in Alameda Friday night. Police say a suspect is in custody, but that does not help the victims left to cover the costly repairs. A rude awakening for Bahta Tesfu and up to 200 other people in Alameda on Saturday. “This is crazy,” Tesfu said. […]
1 injured following shooting in Oakland, police say
The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Bancroft Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
San Jose police release photo of vehicle in deadly January pedestrian hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- Investigators released a surveillance camera photo Friday of a vehicle involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run collision in January in hopes someone will recognize it and provide information leading to the arrest of the driver.The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2001 to 2004 green Toyota Tacoma, extended cab, two wheel drive model and pictured below. Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested after woman shot to death in San Jose
San Jose police say one man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death on Friday evening. Officers say they were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just after 6 p.m. When they arrived at scene they located the victim. Officials say not long after,...
Driver trying to evade Oakland police crashes into AC Transit bus, multiple cars, authorities say
Oakland police are looking for a driver that crashed into several cars including a bus while trying to evade police on Friday evening.
Heavy construction vehicle crashes into SF home, damages multiple cars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A front loader crashed into a home on Friday, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. A photo posted by SFFD shows the front loader ran over a dark-colored sedan before crashing into the home. The home is located at 3970 San Bruno Ave where several cars were also damaged, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 men shot in Stockton overnight
STOCKTON — Two men in their 20s were shot in Stockton overnight in two separate incidents. They both received non life-threatening injuries.In the first, a 24 year old was in the 400 Block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. when he got into an argument with the suspect who fired gunshots toward the victim before fleeing in a sedan, according to Stockton Police.One round grazed the man, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. About an hour and a half later, a 21 year old was in the area of Mariposa Road and East Eighth Street when police say someone in a vehicle shot multiple rounds toward him, striking the victim. The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 4 and Hoffman Lane Near Brentwood
On the early morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck on SR-4 near the Brentwood area. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 4 just east of Hoffman Lane and involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, according to CHP traffic officers.
Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
SFGate
Police Investigating Suspected Brothel Activity
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose executed two search warrants at suspected residential brothels on Tuesday. One search warrant was executed at a residence in the 90 block of Bassett Street, and the other was executed in the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.
SFGate
15- To 20-Minute Delays Sunday On Bart's Yellow Line
BART trains will be single-tracking all day Sunday near the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre station causing 15- to 20-minute days on the yellow line, BART officials said. Single-tracking will allow workers to replace railway ties that were damaged in a partial derailment in the area in June. Two cars on the San Francisco International Airport-bound train derailed at about 5:30 p.m. June 21, according to BART.
Police arrest two Redwood City men following robberies at rare coin business in Menlo Park
Two Redwood City men were arrested on Sept. 29 following multiple robberies of a rare coin brokerage business in Menlo Park according to police. The thefts were first reported on Sept. 6, and the business had allegedly been robbed of rare coins and money several times in August, with losses totaling tens of thousands of dollars. The business is run by an elderly couple from their home, Menlo Park police said.
Man arrested, accused of cutting phone lines in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of cutting phone lines and fiber optic lines in a residential neighborhood, Fremont police said. Roshan Patel, 46, faces four felony counts. Throughout September, the Fremont Police Department said it has been investigating several incidents of cut phone and fiber […]
5-year-old dragged by car that crashed into Bay Area Trader Joe's still recovering
Benjamin Ledesma, 5, suffered multiple injuries, including a broken hip.
Comments / 0