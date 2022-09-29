Adrian’s money grab before the parade passes by

When we were little, everybody thought we were weird. While all the other kids got excited about Christmas and birthdays — bouncing around like Energizer bunnies that had just polished off a dozen cases of Red Bull even though the stuff hadn’t been invented yet — it was something else that got us really geeked out of our gourds.

Parades.

Our bunny hop was from curb to street over and over again. To see if the police car at the front had finally started moving. Then we’d hear the band — the rat-a-tat-tat, the blare of the horn — and we’d be on top of the world. Nobody threw candy back then, but we didn’t care. With veterans, flags, bands, fire truck sirens and horses, what more did we need? The whole world loves a parade, right?

Not the city of Adrian.

No surprise of course. Between constantly disrupting traffic flow, sidewalks teeming with humanity, and law enforcement types stationed at every intersection along the route to keep some lead-foot eager beaver from trying to shoot the gap between the Shriner cycles and the giant combine, parades are simply more trouble than they’re worth. And to make sure that message gets across, if you plan to organize one, the city fathers want you to cross their palms with silver.

200 dollars’ worth.

Not Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades, of course — even they wouldn’t dare diss the vets — and the high school homecoming parade gets a free pass, too. But for everybody else — Lenawee County Fair, the Civitan Club-sponsored Fourth of July, Cinco de Mayo and Pride Parades — it’s ante up or go home. Can’t let just anybody have a parade, you know. Only “responsible” groups with $200 to spare. No C-notes?

Then there’s no room at the inn for riff-raff like you.

That’s just for starters. Closing city streets for events like Artalicious is such a pain for some downtown businesses. Why, those 9,000 or so folks showing up might walk inside the stores and — horrors — buy something. Can’t have that. So why not charge organizers 900 smackers — that’s just for “public” events with no admission charge — and maybe they’ll go away. And no street closures for “private” events like the Croswell’s Great Big Night fundraiser. They’re high rollers. So make ’em pay $400 to rent the farmers market pavilion instead. Funny thing is, most street closures now are for First Fridays. So what’s the city gonna do?

Start charging itself?

Then there’s the new Downtown Development Authority edict. Go big or go home. Can’t close the streets unless at least 1,000 are attending. We can see it now. Some dude with a clicker-counter comes running up, waving his arms and shouting, “Shut ’er down, boys. You’ve only got 999.”

We’ve never seen a place so eager to ruin everyone’s fun or slap fees on just about everything. From running the Cinco de Mayo celebration out of town and getting rid of service club medallions to doubling trash fees and forcing totes on just about everyone. And now these latest proposals. They’re not adopted yet, but several commissioners have already said they’re long overdue. So is something else. Calling their bluff and doing a Billy Joel.

Moving out.

Tecumseh, Blissfield and Morenci — and maybe others — don’t charge for parades, so divvy it up—the fair parade one place, Fourth of July another, and so on. Same for Artalicious. Trust us. You’ll be welcomed elsewhere with open arms. And then commissioners can finally add the topper to that “Welcome to Adrian” sign at the edge of town. The city’s new slogan.

“We rain on everyone’s parade.”

