Fatboy Slim remembers having Paul McCartney as a neighbour: “He’s like the dad I always wanted”

Fatboy Slim has shared an anecdote from his time living next door to Paul McCartney, joking that it was “bizarre” because of his fandom for The Beatles. Slim (aka Norman Cook) recently caught up with NME to appear in the column Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! For the chat, he was quizzed on various happenings from throughout his own career – he forgot that Arctic Monkeys covered ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ at their first-ever gig, and that he produced the Blur song ‘Gene By Gene’, but did correctly recall that he once snorted cocaine off the London-to-Brighton train line.
Janet Jackson is reissuing ‘The Velvet Rope’ for its 25th anniversary

Janet Jackson will reissue her sixth studio album, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this week. The expanded edition will arrive this Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years after the original album was released. It will feature a smorgasbord of bonus tracks, which will be available on streaming platforms for the first time.
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19

Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Corey Taylor reveals his favourite Slipknot mask

Corey Taylor revealed his favourite Slipknot mask in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with fans. : Slipknot – ‘The End, So Far’ review: strap in, Maggots – things get weird. To celebrate the release of the band’s seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ which...
Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
Oliver Sim says there will be “more music from The xx”

Oliver Sim has promised there will be “more music from The xx” in the future. In a new interview with Consequence, Sim who released his own debut solo record ‘Hideous Bastard’ last month, spoke about where the band go from here. When asked about The xx’s...
Watch One Click Straight’s artsy, claustrophobic music video for the new single ‘MRT’

Filipino indie band One Click Straight have released an artistic new music video for their new single ‘MRT’. The music video, which was released alongside the single on September 30, sees the band trapped in a monorail train cabin alongside an ever-increasing number of slasher-mask-wearing passengers, slowly unveiling a narrative of two people with actual faces finding each other in a faceless crowd. “Habang Lumilipas ang, ang oras di namamalayang / Tayo nalang ang nandito / Nagkatingin mga mata, gustong gustong sabihin an,” frontman Toffer Marquez sings to an dreamy acoustic-guitar driven jam; “As time went on, it ceased to be free / We’re here / Looking into each other’s eyes with things we want to say”.
MUSIC
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
MUSIC
