NME
Fatboy Slim remembers having Paul McCartney as a neighbour: “He’s like the dad I always wanted”
Fatboy Slim has shared an anecdote from his time living next door to Paul McCartney, joking that it was “bizarre” because of his fandom for The Beatles. Slim (aka Norman Cook) recently caught up with NME to appear in the column Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! For the chat, he was quizzed on various happenings from throughout his own career – he forgot that Arctic Monkeys covered ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ at their first-ever gig, and that he produced the Blur song ‘Gene By Gene’, but did correctly recall that he once snorted cocaine off the London-to-Brighton train line.
NME
Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’ live in London
Last week, Apple Music streamed a concert that Billie Eilish performed in London earlier this year. Now, two clips from the stream have been made available to watch on YouTube. Filmed at London’s O2 Arena in June – when Eilish toured the UK in support of last year’s ‘Happier Than...
NME
Corey Taylor talks to schoolkids about Slipknot: “It all stemmed from me just loving to sing”
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently spoke to schoolchildren about Slipknot’s music, answering questions posed by ten and 11 year-olds. Appearing on BBC Sounds with host Craig Charles last Thursday (September 29), Taylor was grilled by US fifth-graders. When asked whether Slipknot have songs that change time signatures, Taylor replied:...
NME
Janet Jackson is reissuing ‘The Velvet Rope’ for its 25th anniversary
Janet Jackson will reissue her sixth studio album, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this week. The expanded edition will arrive this Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years after the original album was released. It will feature a smorgasbord of bonus tracks, which will be available on streaming platforms for the first time.
NME
Liam Gallagher backs “the king” Ian Brown amidst divisive solo tour without band
Liam Gallagher has shared his support for “the king” Ian Brown following the Stone Roses‘ singer’s decision to go solo. Gallagher took to social media to back Brown ahead of his homecoming show in Manchester last Friday (September 30). Fans of Brown had shared their anger...
NME
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
NME
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
NME
Letter John Lennon signed on day of his murder is up for auction
A letter that John Lennon signed on day of his murder in 1980 is going on auction. The late Beatle‘s signature is displayed on a legal document that is up for auction through Gotta Have Rock and Roll tomorrow (October 4). You can view it here. The typed letter...
NME
Corey Taylor reveals his favourite Slipknot mask
Corey Taylor revealed his favourite Slipknot mask in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with fans. : Slipknot – ‘The End, So Far’ review: strap in, Maggots – things get weird. To celebrate the release of the band’s seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ which...
NME
‘Blonde’ author defends Ana de Armas biopic following ‘exploitation’ controversy
Original Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates has defended the new Ana de Armas biopic. The Netflix film, which “blurs the lines of fact and fiction” on Marilyn Monroe’s life, has proved divisive since its release last week. While de Armas’ performance has been praised, many have suggested that the film is exploitative of Monroe.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video
Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
NME
Oliver Sim says there will be “more music from The xx”
Oliver Sim has promised there will be “more music from The xx” in the future. In a new interview with Consequence, Sim who released his own debut solo record ‘Hideous Bastard’ last month, spoke about where the band go from here. When asked about The xx’s...
NME
Watch One Click Straight’s artsy, claustrophobic music video for the new single ‘MRT’
Filipino indie band One Click Straight have released an artistic new music video for their new single ‘MRT’. The music video, which was released alongside the single on September 30, sees the band trapped in a monorail train cabin alongside an ever-increasing number of slasher-mask-wearing passengers, slowly unveiling a narrative of two people with actual faces finding each other in a faceless crowd. “Habang Lumilipas ang, ang oras di namamalayang / Tayo nalang ang nandito / Nagkatingin mga mata, gustong gustong sabihin an,” frontman Toffer Marquez sings to an dreamy acoustic-guitar driven jam; “As time went on, it ceased to be free / We’re here / Looking into each other’s eyes with things we want to say”.
NME
Bicep talk new single ‘Water’ and share what’s next: “We want to spend a few years experimenting”
Bicep have released their magnetic new single ‘Water’ featuring Clara La San. Check it out below alongside an interview with the electronic music duo. The propulsive track arrives with B-side ‘Waterfall’ – an earlier, instrumental version of ‘Water’ – marking Bicep’s first brand new music since their 2021 album ‘Isles’.
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
NME
G Flip, Northeast Party House, King Stingray and more announced for Great Escape 2023
Organisers of Tasmania’s Great Escape festival have revealed the full line-up for next year’s edition, which is set to be headlined by G Flip, Northeast Party House and King Stingray. The camping festival’s 2023 iteration – its third, having debuted in April 2021 and continued in March of...
NME
Two fans paid $40,000 each to smoke weed and learn pottery with Seth Rogen
Two Seth Rogen fans have paid $40,000 (£35,182) each to smoke weed and learn pottery with the actor. The purchase was made at an auction organised by Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen during their annual Hilarity for Charity event, which raises funds for Alzheimer’s awareness and care giver support.
NME
Miles Kane, Eddie Izzard, Blossoms and more support fight for Sheffield’s Leadmill in new video
Miles Kane, Eddie Izzard and many more have shared their support in the fight for iconic Sheffield venue The Leadmill in a new video. Check it out above and sign the venue’s petition here. Back in March, the landmark venue and club told music fans of the “devastating news...
NME
‘Dahmer’ crew member says show “one of the worst” she’s worked on as a person of colour
A crew member on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has said the show was “one of the worst” she has worked on as a person of colour. Kim Alsup previously tweeted claims that she was often mistaken for another Black colleague on the set of the Netflix show, which focuses on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
