The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
NASA releases dramatic new photos of asteroid strike
NASA on Thursday released pictures of this week’s asteroid strike taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
scitechdaily.com
Russian Cosmonauts Undock From Space Station and Return to Earth
Yesterday, September 29, the Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:34 a.m. EDT (12:34 a.m. PDT), carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov back to Earth. Expedition 68 officially began onboard the station at the time of undocking. Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
TechSpot
NASA shares first close-up images of Jupiter moon Europa in two decades
What just happened? The James Webb Space Telescope has been getting the lion's share of attention lately but it's not the only NASA craft actively exploring the cosmos. The Juno space probe has sent back the first image it captured as it flew by Jupiter's icy moon Europa, the sixth-largest moon in our solar system. Europa is a little smaller than our own satellite and is believed to host a salty ocean below its miles-thick ice shell.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
NASA and SpaceX to investigate whether Crew Dragon spaceship could drag Hubble Space Telescope further from Earth
NASA and SpaceX plan to spend six months investigating whether the effort would work. It involves a billionaire that SpaceX is flying to orbit.
NBC San Diego
Artemis Moon Mission Likely Delayed Until November as NASA Moves Rocket Out of Hurricane's Path
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, NASA rolled back the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket — set to launch the Artemis I mission — into the mammoth Vehicle Assembly Building for protection at Kennedy Space Center. NASA now sees November as the most likely opportunity for the...
NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to fund a study with NASA to examine ways to use the space company's Dragon capsule to raise the Hubble Space Telescope's orbital altitude, which would extend its useful life, agency officials announced on Thursday.
Hurricane Ian: Kennedy Space Center, Space Force bases OK; launches delayed
Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Update (7:45 p.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 30): NASA says its Space Launch System rocket slated to launch the Artemis I mission to...
Phys.org
NASA eyes November for launch attempt of Moon rocket
NASA said Friday it would try to launch its Moon mega-rocket in November, without committing to a precise date for the much-delayed Artemis 1 mission. The US space agency, which was forced to postpone its latest liftoff attempt due to massive Hurricane Ian which hammered Florida this week, announced it was preparing its next launch window for between November 12 and November 27.
Orbiting the Earth in style! Hilton Hotels is designing luxurious astronaut suites inside an inflatable space habitat that could replace the ISS after it launches in 2027
Hilton Hotels has signed on to design the crew lodging and hospitality suites in the Starlab, one of three stations in the running to replace the International Space Station (ISS) that is set to retire no earlier than 2031. The partnership is with Voyager, which has set out to construct...
TODAY.com
NASA successfully deflects asteroid in defense test
NASA successfully crashed its DART spacecraft into a harmless asteroid on Monday, marking the first time in history that humans have tried to move the path of an asteroid. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Sept. 27, 2022.
scitechdaily.com
Expedition 68 Officially Begins on Space Station – SpaceX Crew Swap Planned
The Expedition 68 mission is officially underway aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with seven astronauts and cosmonauts living and working together. The crew swaps aren’t finished yet as four SpaceX Crew-5 members count down to their upcoming launch to the orbiting laboratory. Commander Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
NASA's DART mission successfully slams into an asteroid
A NASA spacecraft deliberately crashed into a tiny asteroid on Monday. The collision between the DART spacecraft and the asteroid Dimorphos happened at 7:14 p.m. ET in humanity's first test of asteroid deflection technology.
Space Shuttle
NASA's Space Shuttle Program—in effect from 1981 to 2011—marked a huge scientific stride in creating the first effectively reusable spacecraft. The program created a fleet of five spacecraft during its three-decade run, and before Space Shuttle Challenger's tragic end, it carried Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space. Space Shuttle Discovery successfully carried 184 men and women to space and back and spent 365 days in space before it was retired in 2011.
SpaceNews.com
Firefly’s Alpha rocket reaches orbit on second launch
KIHEI, Hawaii — Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha launch vehicle reached orbit on its second launch Oct. 1, more than a year after the vehicle’s first launch failed. The Alpha rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 2 at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. The rocket’s upper stage achieved orbit nearly eight minutes later. After a circularization burn, the upper stage deployed its payloads, and Firefly declared “100% Mission success” about one hour and 45 minutes after liftoff.
Digital Trends
What’s going on with NASA’s mega moon rocket launch?
NASA’s next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is still on the ground. It’s secured inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to keep it safe from Hurricane Ian, which at this moment is battering the state with strong winds and torrential rain.
Firefly Aerospace aborts orbital test flight just after engine ignition
Firefly planned to send its Alpha rocket to orbit on a test flight early Friday morning (Sept. 30), and it ticked off a lot of boxes along the way — including engine ignition.
