Cape Canaveral, FL

The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Russian Cosmonauts Undock From Space Station and Return to Earth

Yesterday, September 29, the Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:34 a.m. EDT (12:34 a.m. PDT), carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov back to Earth. Expedition 68 officially began onboard the station at the time of undocking. Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechSpot

NASA shares first close-up images of Jupiter moon Europa in two decades

What just happened? The James Webb Space Telescope has been getting the lion's share of attention lately but it's not the only NASA craft actively exploring the cosmos. The Juno space probe has sent back the first image it captured as it flew by Jupiter's icy moon Europa, the sixth-largest moon in our solar system. Europa is a little smaller than our own satellite and is believed to host a salty ocean below its miles-thick ice shell.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Rocket#Hurricane Ian#Orion#The Space Launch System
Phys.org

NASA eyes November for launch attempt of Moon rocket

NASA said Friday it would try to launch its Moon mega-rocket in November, without committing to a precise date for the much-delayed Artemis 1 mission. The US space agency, which was forced to postpone its latest liftoff attempt due to massive Hurricane Ian which hammered Florida this week, announced it was preparing its next launch window for between November 12 and November 27.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Orbiting the Earth in style! Hilton Hotels is designing luxurious astronaut suites inside an inflatable space habitat that could replace the ISS after it launches in 2027

Hilton Hotels has signed on to design the crew lodging and hospitality suites in the Starlab, one of three stations in the running to replace the International Space Station (ISS) that is set to retire no earlier than 2031. The partnership is with Voyager, which has set out to construct...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Expedition 68 Officially Begins on Space Station – SpaceX Crew Swap Planned

The Expedition 68 mission is officially underway aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with seven astronauts and cosmonauts living and working together. The crew swaps aren’t finished yet as four SpaceX Crew-5 members count down to their upcoming launch to the orbiting laboratory. Commander Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Herald News

Space Shuttle

NASA's Space Shuttle Program—in effect from 1981 to 2011—marked a huge scientific stride in creating the first effectively reusable spacecraft. The program created a fleet of five spacecraft during its three-decade run, and before Space Shuttle Challenger's tragic end, it carried Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space. Space Shuttle Discovery successfully carried 184 men and women to space and back and spent 365 days in space before it was retired in 2011.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Firefly’s Alpha rocket reaches orbit on second launch

KIHEI, Hawaii — Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha launch vehicle reached orbit on its second launch Oct. 1, more than a year after the vehicle’s first launch failed. The Alpha rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 2 at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. The rocket’s upper stage achieved orbit nearly eight minutes later. After a circularization burn, the upper stage deployed its payloads, and Firefly declared “100% Mission success” about one hour and 45 minutes after liftoff.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

What’s going on with NASA’s mega moon rocket launch?

NASA’s next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is still on the ground. It’s secured inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to keep it safe from Hurricane Ian, which at this moment is battering the state with strong winds and torrential rain.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

