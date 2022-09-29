ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

The Florida Disaster Fund raises more than $20 million in 48 hours after launch

The money is already helping people in the affected areas, Casey DeSantis said. Within 48 hours of its activation, The Florida Disaster Fund has raised more than $20 million in donations for the communities that experienced Hurricane Ian’s destruction, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Saturday. Major donations have poured...
islandernews.com

Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?

In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
Click10.com

DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
CBS News

Florida gas tax break, new laws set to take effect

- Prices at the pump for Florida motorists should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break, as 27 new laws kick in this weekend. The new laws include measures aimed at preventing protests outside people's homes and cracking down on "street takeovers" where vehicles do stunts such as "wheelies" and "doughnuts."
Florida Phoenix

Much of its infrastructure wrecked by Ian; Traversing Florida will be a tough ride

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Let’s take a moment to reflect on what Hurricane Ian did to Florida’s infrastructure — the roads, bridges, water systems, electric grid, and more that make modern life work. According to a fact sheet issued by the governor’s office, the storm closed: Airports in Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Melbourne, St. Augustine, Hollywood, Orlando, Sanford, Punta […] The post Much of its infrastructure wrecked by Ian; Traversing Florida will be a tough ride appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com

Rick Scott concerned about ‘failing’ Florida property insurers

'We've got to have a robust property insurance market in this state.'. The property insurance market continues to get scrutiny during the Gov. Ron DeSantis era, with his immediate predecessor the latest to denote distress amid Hurricane Ian’s onslaught. Rick Scott spoke Wednesday night about solvency issues with the...
CBS Miami

Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured

POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida

The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
freightwaves.com

Big 3 carriers suspend service amid Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

The country’s largest carriers have suspended service in some Florida ZIP codes impacted by Hurricane Ian. The trio of UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service have identified on their respective websites a list of area codes where service will be suspended temporarily. As of noon Thursday, UPS’ service...
