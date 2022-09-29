Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
The Florida Disaster Fund raises more than $20 million in 48 hours after launch
The money is already helping people in the affected areas, Casey DeSantis said. Within 48 hours of its activation, The Florida Disaster Fund has raised more than $20 million in donations for the communities that experienced Hurricane Ian’s destruction, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Saturday. Major donations have poured...
islandernews.com
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces First $1 Million Distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the first round of Florida Disaster Fund grants totaling $1 million have been awarded to organizations engaged in the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “We know that for many Floridians...
wogx.com
Gov. DeSantis has warning for looters in Florida after Ian: 'We are a second amendment state'
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - As Florida tries to recover from devastating flooding and damage after Hurricane Ian, Governor Ron DeSantis is issuing a warning to those looking to take advantage of the situation by looting homes. "Don't even think about looting, don't even think about taking advantage of people in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFLA
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Has a Stark Warning for Potential Looters in Florida – “We’re a Second Amendment State”
Sign warning off lootersTwitter of ChristinaPushaw. As the cleanup operation begins in earnest after Hurricane Ian devastated Florida this week, Governor Ron DeSantis has been highly visible and present with his citizens, issuing regular updates to the people of Florida, and ensuring they know that help is available to them.
Click10.com
DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
islandernews.com
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Click10.com
What you should know about Florida’s insurance market, with Ian likely to add more turmoil
MIAMI – Florida’s already volatile insurance market is set to be thrown into even more turmoil after Hurricane Ian left a path of damage through a wide swath of the state, an expert says. Just last month, Local 10 News reported on the state of Florida’s homeowners insurance...
DeSantis, who opposed Hurricane Sandy relief, now desperate for Biden's aid as Ian ravages Florida
On his second day in Congress, Ron DeSantis voted against a federal relief package for New York and New Jersey in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, but almost a decade later, the Florida governor's response to Hurricane Ian hitting his home state is much different. DeSantis asked President Biden on...
CBS News
Florida gas tax break, new laws set to take effect
- Prices at the pump for Florida motorists should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break, as 27 new laws kick in this weekend. The new laws include measures aimed at preventing protests outside people's homes and cracking down on "street takeovers" where vehicles do stunts such as "wheelies" and "doughnuts."
Much of its infrastructure wrecked by Ian; Traversing Florida will be a tough ride
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Let’s take a moment to reflect on what Hurricane Ian did to Florida’s infrastructure — the roads, bridges, water systems, electric grid, and more that make modern life work. According to a fact sheet issued by the governor’s office, the storm closed: Airports in Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Melbourne, St. Augustine, Hollywood, Orlando, Sanford, Punta […] The post Much of its infrastructure wrecked by Ian; Traversing Florida will be a tough ride appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott concerned about ‘failing’ Florida property insurers
'We've got to have a robust property insurance market in this state.'. The property insurance market continues to get scrutiny during the Gov. Ron DeSantis era, with his immediate predecessor the latest to denote distress amid Hurricane Ian’s onslaught. Rick Scott spoke Wednesday night about solvency issues with the...
Falsehood Spreads About Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Willingness To Support Hurricane Relief
Attempts to paint Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as a hypocrite over Hurricane Ian disaster aid are spreading throughout mainstream and social media. At issue is DeSantis’ vote for Hurricane Sandy relief for New York and New Jersey. As The New York Times tweeted on
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured
POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
850wftl.com
New Florida laws take effect October 1st including a 25-cent per gallon gas-tax break
(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) – Florida drivers will get substantial relief at the gas pump as part of a temporary gas-tax break of a quarter per gallon and 27 new laws kick into effect this weekend. The gas tax reprieve, proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers, allows motorists to...
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
freightwaves.com
Big 3 carriers suspend service amid Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
The country’s largest carriers have suspended service in some Florida ZIP codes impacted by Hurricane Ian. The trio of UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service have identified on their respective websites a list of area codes where service will be suspended temporarily. As of noon Thursday, UPS’ service...
SEE IT: Alligators and sharks roaming neighborhoods following Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian rages on in Florida, its wildlife is being transported with it.
Comments / 0