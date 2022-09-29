ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 10-02-22

The forecast for the region will be filled with sunshine during the day today and clear skies tonight as a large ridge of high pressure, at the surface and aloft, maintain control of the central part of the nation. There will be a subtle shift in the low level wind flow to a southeasterly direction today leading to slightly warmer temperatures. Highs across the area will be mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The dry air, light wind and clear sky environment across the four states region will allow for efficient loss of radiant energy during the overnight hours. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle and upper 40s by daybreak Monday. The region will remain dry through the week with an upper level feature called an omega blocking pattern which features upper level low pressure troughs over the western U.S. and the eastern seaboard with a ridge of fair weather high pressure covering the central part of the nation. The interesting thing about this omega block pattern is the eastern trough is actually the previously powerful low pressure system once called hurricane Ian. A more amplified, or stronger, upper level trough will press southeast out of western Canada into the central and eastern United States Thursday into Friday. The cold front associated with this system will bring noticeably cooler, more fall like temperatures late next week however, moisture will be very limited ahead of the front, so little if any rain is expected with the frontal passage Thursday night into Friday. The air behind this front will be cool enough to limit high temperatures to the upper 60s despite the expected mostly sunny skies behind the boundary. We’re gradually moving into weather typical of the Fall season as we move through October.
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: strange lights, Red Hot & Blue closes

BIG STORY #3: Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, OK
State
Oklahoma State
guthrienewspage.com

Oklahoma remains top state for veterans

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is excited to announce that Oklahoma has achieved the ranking of number ONE amongst the 50 states for veterans in a new category. The Annual Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2022 published by the United States Department of Veterans...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Drought Impacting Oklahoma's Lake Levels

As Oklahoma’s drought rages on, with no end in sight, lake levels across the state continue to drop. The lack of rain is taking a toll on lakes across Oklahoma. On Eufaula Lake, you can see many boat docks are now on dry land because of low water levels.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Lake
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas

Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
fourstateshomepage.com

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
FLORIDA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
FLORIDA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami, Okla. Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out

TULSA, Okla. – Friday evening the Miami Oklahoma Wardogs traveled to Tulsa to play at McLain High School where it is Homecoming there. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Nick Highsmith, Miami Schools Superintendent, states, “after last night’s incident, Miami will not travel to Tulsa McLain again to participate in ANY school activity.” Tulsa Police Chief Franklin released an advisory alert...
MIAMI, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy