Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 10-02-22
The forecast for the region will be filled with sunshine during the day today and clear skies tonight as a large ridge of high pressure, at the surface and aloft, maintain control of the central part of the nation. There will be a subtle shift in the low level wind flow to a southeasterly direction today leading to slightly warmer temperatures. Highs across the area will be mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The dry air, light wind and clear sky environment across the four states region will allow for efficient loss of radiant energy during the overnight hours. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle and upper 40s by daybreak Monday. The region will remain dry through the week with an upper level feature called an omega blocking pattern which features upper level low pressure troughs over the western U.S. and the eastern seaboard with a ridge of fair weather high pressure covering the central part of the nation. The interesting thing about this omega block pattern is the eastern trough is actually the previously powerful low pressure system once called hurricane Ian. A more amplified, or stronger, upper level trough will press southeast out of western Canada into the central and eastern United States Thursday into Friday. The cold front associated with this system will bring noticeably cooler, more fall like temperatures late next week however, moisture will be very limited ahead of the front, so little if any rain is expected with the frontal passage Thursday night into Friday. The air behind this front will be cool enough to limit high temperatures to the upper 60s despite the expected mostly sunny skies behind the boundary. We’re gradually moving into weather typical of the Fall season as we move through October.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
Winter Will Be Coming Early to Oklahoma According to the Farmer’s Almanac
I know, I know, it's not even cool outside yet and we're already talking about snow and ice. If you haven't heard the news it's looking like winter will be coming early for Oklahoma this year according to the Farmer's Almanac. They're predicting our first snow and ice storms to happen before we celebrate Thanksgiving.
The Big 3: strange lights, Red Hot & Blue closes
BIG STORY #3: Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin. Click here to read more about this story.
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
Former Oklahomans Riding Out The Storm As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
People living in the path of Hurricane Ian are dealing with strong winds and the possibility of devastating flooding. Residents with Oklahoma ties are in the storm and taking precautions. Convenience stores and gas stations along the path of the storm have been packed for days as people made last...
Oklahoma remains top state for veterans
(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is excited to announce that Oklahoma has achieved the ranking of number ONE amongst the 50 states for veterans in a new category. The Annual Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2022 published by the United States Department of Veterans...
Drought Impacting Oklahoma's Lake Levels
As Oklahoma’s drought rages on, with no end in sight, lake levels across the state continue to drop. The lack of rain is taking a toll on lakes across Oklahoma. On Eufaula Lake, you can see many boat docks are now on dry land because of low water levels.
How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas
Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Good Morning Four States Pep Rallies brought to you by US Cellular Galena, Kansas (Pt.1)
Howie and Bubba are out in Galena, Kansas for the Good Morning Four States Pep Rallies brought to you by US Cellular! With candidates for the King and Queen themselves, and Athletic Director Sarwinski. We show our school spirit as we bust a move with the Galena Bulldogs!
Oklahoma Residents Ride Out Hurricane Ian In Florida
Hurricane Ian struck the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The storm blows in as many Floridians have moved away. The parents of News 9 traffic anchor and Meteorologist Hannah Scholl said she warned them to get out of the way of the storm. "She very early on said,...
'If you're planning to visit Florida please wait': Kansas hurricane survivor gives warning
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Donna Motl has survived at least one hurricane just as strong as Ian, and she wants to pass one an important message: if you're planning to visit Florida anytime soon, please wait. "It's not a good time to even think about anyway, because there's so many...
Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength making landfall in Florida
Florida continues to brace for a dangerous storm. Steve and Ted get an update from KSN Meteorologist Ronelle Williams plus a look at the Storm Track 3 Forecast for Wichita as well.
Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
Here’s how much snow could fall above 12,000 feet this weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a pattern change this weekend that will bring snow to the mountains.
OTA approves schedule for PlatePay toll rates
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board has approved the schedule for toll rates regarding the conversion to cashless tolling.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
Miami, Okla. Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out
TULSA, Okla. – Friday evening the Miami Oklahoma Wardogs traveled to Tulsa to play at McLain High School where it is Homecoming there. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Nick Highsmith, Miami Schools Superintendent, states, “after last night’s incident, Miami will not travel to Tulsa McLain again to participate in ANY school activity.” Tulsa Police Chief Franklin released an advisory alert...
