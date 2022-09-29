Read full article on original website
brevardtimes.com
Sea Turtle Eggs Washed Up On Brevard County Beaches By Hurricane Ian
COCOA BEACH, Florida – As curious beachgoers walk along Brevard County beaches to view the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, they will likely come across sea turtle eggs washed up by the tropical cyclone in the seaweed wrack line. Although many beachgoers may be tempted to gather the eggs, federal...
wogx.com
'Pets are family. Period': Photos show Florida animals rescued from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Government shared several photos of the many pets and animals that were rescued after Hurricane Ian drenched Central Florida with flooding rains. "Pets are family. Period," the government wrote on Facebook. They noted that the pets were rescued along with their owners. ◀︎ ▶︎...
wogx.com
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to deliver baby girl at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida mother said she was dealing with "her own mental hurricane" when she and her family drove to a Melbourne hospital through Hurricane Ian's gusty winds and heavy rain to safely deliver their baby girl Wednesday – the same day the category storm made landfall in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
wogx.com
FOX 35 Care Force: 14-year-old boy jumps in to help and warn people of flooding danger in Florida
The FOX 35 Care Force was at the Wawa in Kissimmee to give out free ice to residents who were the hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. The team also met some local heroes who are volunteering their time to help others, including a 14-year-old boy.
click orlando
Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – It’s not every day you drive through a hurricane to give birth, but that’s what this Melbourne mom had to do Wednesday morning as Ian barreled across the Florida peninsula. Hanna-Kay Williams, her fiancé and her mother braved fierce winds and rain on...
wogx.com
FOX 35 Care Force: Man travels in airboat around Central Florida helping people in flooded areas
FOX 35 Care Force is helping those in need on Saturday. We're out at the Wawa in Kissimmee helping people charge their phones and giving out free ice. Meanwhile, we're meeting some local heroes -- including Keith, who despite having no power at his house is out with his airboat helping and rescuing others in need.
click orlando
People spotted swimming in Lake Eola amid flooding in Orlando. Here’s why that is a bad idea
ORLANDO, Fla. – The punishing rains from Ian caused Lake Eola to jump its banks in downtown Orlando, flooding nearby Robinson Street. The high waters of the ordinarily shallow lake proved to be too big of a temptation for at least two people. News 6′s Trooper Steve Montiero spotted two people swimming in the water while reporting on the storm impacts.
Brevard County utilities ask residents to conserve water after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The same flood waters that covered central Florida neighborhoods filled stormwater ponds around treatment plants. That excess water still has to be processed, which impacts the whole system. “The worst I’ve seen in here is Tropical Storm Fay,” said resident Patrick O’Connell. “I’m 6 foot,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
click orlando
Sailboat crashes against Cocoa Village seawall during Hurricane Ian
COCOA VILLAGE, Fla. – A sailboat was found up against the seawall on Riverside Drive in Cocoa Village as Hurricane Ian’s effects ramp up in Brevard County. The sailboat with a long mast was found at an angle up against the wall. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
wogx.com
UCF students at Arden Villas apartments impacted by Hurricane Ian flooding
Hurricane Ian has caused flooding at some student apartment complexes near the University of Central Florida. Many first-floor apartments and cars at the Arden Villas were impacted by the rising waters. Some lifelong Florida residents call the flooding unprecedented.
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Cooler nights ahead for Central Florida after Hurricane Ian: How low temps will go
ORLANDO, Fla. - You might need a sweater for the next few nights as Central Florida is seeing much cooler temperatures after Hurricane Ian moved through the area this week. Thursday night dropped temperatures into the mid-60s and that trend is set to continue for the next several days. Today's...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
spacecoastdaily.com
OPENING NIGHT: Palm Bay Fair Open Tonight Until 11 p.m. at Space Coast Harley-Davidson
ABOVE VIDEO: Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? Little Red Riding Hood isn’t. WATCH: Don’t miss the Fun this weekend at The Palm Bay Fair located at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson festival grounds located at 1440 Sportsmans Ln. NE., Palm Bay, 32904. ABOVE VIDEO: Don’t miss...
WESH
Port Canaveral officials assessing Hurricane Ian damage
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral city officials said they're assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials are examining the conditions of roadways, facilities and waterways, Port Canaveral leaders also said they've been in communication with cruise partners about events impacted by the hurricane. Cargo and fuel operators have been...
veronews.com
Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County
Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
flaglerlive.com
10,400 Customers Without Power in Flagler as Tropical Storm Ian Drenches Toward Atlantic at Melbourne
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. If there is some good news about Hurricane Ian Thursday morning, it is that it has degraded into a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, and it has carved a more southerly, far less populated path across the Florida Peninsula than feared.
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
