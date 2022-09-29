ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm weekend, fall changes on the horizon

A few sprinkles are found in central Kansas Saturday morning, but aside from that we are cool and crisp. Eventually a mix of sun and clouds turns mostly sunny with warm afternoon temperatures. A great morning and afternoon to get outdoors! Lots of great events around the state, like Woofstock at Sedgwick County Park.
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 10-02-22

The forecast for the region will be filled with sunshine during the day today and clear skies tonight as a large ridge of high pressure, at the surface and aloft, maintain control of the central part of the nation. There will be a subtle shift in the low level wind flow to a southeasterly direction today leading to slightly warmer temperatures. Highs across the area will be mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The dry air, light wind and clear sky environment across the four states region will allow for efficient loss of radiant energy during the overnight hours. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle and upper 40s by daybreak Monday. The region will remain dry through the week with an upper level feature called an omega blocking pattern which features upper level low pressure troughs over the western U.S. and the eastern seaboard with a ridge of fair weather high pressure covering the central part of the nation. The interesting thing about this omega block pattern is the eastern trough is actually the previously powerful low pressure system once called hurricane Ian. A more amplified, or stronger, upper level trough will press southeast out of western Canada into the central and eastern United States Thursday into Friday. The cold front associated with this system will bring noticeably cooler, more fall like temperatures late next week however, moisture will be very limited ahead of the front, so little if any rain is expected with the frontal passage Thursday night into Friday. The air behind this front will be cool enough to limit high temperatures to the upper 60s despite the expected mostly sunny skies behind the boundary. We’re gradually moving into weather typical of the Fall season as we move through October.
KWCH.com

WATCH: Kansas native among ‘hurricane hunters’ that flew through Ian

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - By now, many have seen video from a group of “hurricane hunters” who say Ian provided the roughest hurricane flight they’ve ever experienced. The group flies into some of the fiercest storms on the planet to drop sensors to measure strength and help forecasters on the ground predict where a storm is headed. It’s technology that can save lives.
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KWCH.com

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
fourstateshomepage.com

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
fourstateshomepage.com

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
adastraradio.com

Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
KSN.com

Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!

My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
KAKE TV

Missing in Kansas: Jailyn Riggans

Teenager Jailyn Riggans was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2022, in Wichita. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Great Bend Post

🎧Kansas Strong show - Oil & gas education

Hear this month's Kansas Strong show with Eagle Radio's Scott Donovan and Executive Director of the Kansas Oil and Gas Producers Association Warren Martin that aired Sept. 28, 2022. The Kansas Strong program airs the fourth Wednesday every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
JC Post

Kansas Farm Bureau purchases Shop Kansas Farms

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has purchased Shop Kansas Farms (SKF), an online community that connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers. “Kansas Farm Bureau is excited about this partnership and what it means to current and future users of Shop Kansas Farms,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Shop Kansas Farms was born during COVID-19 shutdowns by Farm Bureau member Rick McNary and has continued to provide a way for consumers and farmers to connect over food and farming. Together, with Rick, we plan to build the platform out and help communities create local food systems.”
