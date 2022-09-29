The forecast for the region will be filled with sunshine during the day today and clear skies tonight as a large ridge of high pressure, at the surface and aloft, maintain control of the central part of the nation. There will be a subtle shift in the low level wind flow to a southeasterly direction today leading to slightly warmer temperatures. Highs across the area will be mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The dry air, light wind and clear sky environment across the four states region will allow for efficient loss of radiant energy during the overnight hours. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle and upper 40s by daybreak Monday. The region will remain dry through the week with an upper level feature called an omega blocking pattern which features upper level low pressure troughs over the western U.S. and the eastern seaboard with a ridge of fair weather high pressure covering the central part of the nation. The interesting thing about this omega block pattern is the eastern trough is actually the previously powerful low pressure system once called hurricane Ian. A more amplified, or stronger, upper level trough will press southeast out of western Canada into the central and eastern United States Thursday into Friday. The cold front associated with this system will bring noticeably cooler, more fall like temperatures late next week however, moisture will be very limited ahead of the front, so little if any rain is expected with the frontal passage Thursday night into Friday. The air behind this front will be cool enough to limit high temperatures to the upper 60s despite the expected mostly sunny skies behind the boundary. We’re gradually moving into weather typical of the Fall season as we move through October.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO