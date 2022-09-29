Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm weekend, fall changes on the horizon
A few sprinkles are found in central Kansas Saturday morning, but aside from that we are cool and crisp. Eventually a mix of sun and clouds turns mostly sunny with warm afternoon temperatures. A great morning and afternoon to get outdoors! Lots of great events around the state, like Woofstock at Sedgwick County Park.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 10-02-22
The forecast for the region will be filled with sunshine during the day today and clear skies tonight as a large ridge of high pressure, at the surface and aloft, maintain control of the central part of the nation. There will be a subtle shift in the low level wind flow to a southeasterly direction today leading to slightly warmer temperatures. Highs across the area will be mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The dry air, light wind and clear sky environment across the four states region will allow for efficient loss of radiant energy during the overnight hours. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle and upper 40s by daybreak Monday. The region will remain dry through the week with an upper level feature called an omega blocking pattern which features upper level low pressure troughs over the western U.S. and the eastern seaboard with a ridge of fair weather high pressure covering the central part of the nation. The interesting thing about this omega block pattern is the eastern trough is actually the previously powerful low pressure system once called hurricane Ian. A more amplified, or stronger, upper level trough will press southeast out of western Canada into the central and eastern United States Thursday into Friday. The cold front associated with this system will bring noticeably cooler, more fall like temperatures late next week however, moisture will be very limited ahead of the front, so little if any rain is expected with the frontal passage Thursday night into Friday. The air behind this front will be cool enough to limit high temperatures to the upper 60s despite the expected mostly sunny skies behind the boundary. We’re gradually moving into weather typical of the Fall season as we move through October.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant weekend, cold front brings big changes next week
Today felt more like late summer and not so much like fall. Temperatures will retreat into the 50s overnight. It will be a crispy evening perfect for sleeping with the windows open. A random shower or two is possible for northwest Kansas late tonight. Rain chances will stay along the...
Kansas native, hurricane hunter describes flying into Ian’s eye
Garrett Black grew up in Kansas passionate about tornadoes and storm chasing. Wednesday he was flying through that Category 4 Hurricane at 10,000 feet.
KWCH.com
WATCH: Kansas native among ‘hurricane hunters’ that flew through Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - By now, many have seen video from a group of “hurricane hunters” who say Ian provided the roughest hurricane flight they’ve ever experienced. The group flies into some of the fiercest storms on the planet to drop sensors to measure strength and help forecasters on the ground predict where a storm is headed. It’s technology that can save lives.
Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KWCH.com
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
kcur.org
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
KAKE TV
'If you're planning to visit Florida please wait': Kansas hurricane survivor gives warning
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Donna Motl has survived at least one hurricane just as strong as Ian, and she wants to pass one an important message: if you're planning to visit Florida anytime soon, please wait. "It's not a good time to even think about anyway, because there's so many...
fourstateshomepage.com
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
Kansas mobile home owners can be evicted for no reason, especially at one KCK park
Most Kansas mobile home residents have no idea they can be evicted with no reason given. Creekside Estates has been particularly aggressive.
fourstateshomepage.com
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
KMBC.com
Shawnee Tribe pushing for more input, direction at Shawnee Indian Mission site
FAIRWAY, Kan. — Members of the Shawnee Tribe gathered Friday at the Shawnee Indian Mission at 3403 W. 53rd Street, asking the state of Kansas to allow the tribe to have more input and direction at thenational historic landmark. Shawnee Tribe Chief Ben Barnes welcomed a group of more...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
KSN.com
Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!
My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
KAKE TV
Missing in Kansas: Jailyn Riggans
Teenager Jailyn Riggans was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2022, in Wichita. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
🎧Kansas Strong show - Oil & gas education
Hear this month's Kansas Strong show with Eagle Radio's Scott Donovan and Executive Director of the Kansas Oil and Gas Producers Association Warren Martin that aired Sept. 28, 2022. The Kansas Strong program airs the fourth Wednesday every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Kansas Farm Bureau purchases Shop Kansas Farms
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has purchased Shop Kansas Farms (SKF), an online community that connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers. “Kansas Farm Bureau is excited about this partnership and what it means to current and future users of Shop Kansas Farms,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Shop Kansas Farms was born during COVID-19 shutdowns by Farm Bureau member Rick McNary and has continued to provide a way for consumers and farmers to connect over food and farming. Together, with Rick, we plan to build the platform out and help communities create local food systems.”
KMBC.com
Kansas Highway Patrol issues statement after trooper alleges corruption in the agency
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in a two-year KMBC 9 investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol is speaking out over allegations of intimidation, harassment, and wrongful termination. The agency sent KMBC 9 Investigates a statement Wednesday saying:. "Bryce Whelpley violated our standards of professional conduct. We take...
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
Democrat Laura Kelly responds to an attack ad from Republican Derek Schmidt on education policy, a key issue in the 2022 campaign for Kansas governor. The post After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
