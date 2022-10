Lately I’ve been poring over Coaster’s Chance, a 1760s captain’s cottage on the coast of Maine, north of Acadia. The house is the newest project of Rhode Island-based Moore House Design—and their first Downeast. Available to rent, the interiors have been redone in moody hues befitting the palette of pine, rocks, and seaweed outside the front door.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO