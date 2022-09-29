Read full article on original website
NME
The Go! Team announce new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’
The Go! Team have announced their new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’ and shared first single ‘Divebomb’. Check it out below. The Brighton band, who released their sixth album ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’ last summer, will return with ‘Part Two’ on February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries.
NME
Listen to M.I.A.’s punchy new single ‘Beep’
M.I.A. has shared new single ‘Beep’, the latest preview from the musician’s forthcoming sixth studio album, ‘Mata’. Clocking in at exactly two minutes, ‘Beep’ is a punchy, bass-heavy cut. “Yeah I’m tryna come through / Beep beep / Yeah I’m bringing someone new / Beep beep,” she raps above kaleidoscopic melodies and energetic drums.
NME
The Flaming Lips announce ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ 20th anniversary reissue and concerts
The Flaming Lips will celebrate two decades since their 10th studio album ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ with a deluxe reissue, as well as anniversary shows in London and Washington, DC. The band will release a six-CD box set edition on November 25, with a five-LP vinyl edition...
NME
Prince’s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for new documentary
Prince‘s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her new documentary, it has been revealed. Nothing Compares, a new film directed by Kathryn Ferguson, will chronicle O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. In addition to input from people close to the singer, the documentary will include a new interview with O’Connor herself.
NME
5 Seconds Of Summer’s Luke Hemmings discusses Taylor Hawkins’ death
5 Seconds of Summer‘s Luke Hemmings has opened up about the death of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a new interview. Sitting down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the band spoke about their musical inspirations, with singer Hemmings mentioning Hawkins and Dave Grohl. “There’s such a...
NME
Honey Dijon shares details of new album ‘Black Girl Magic’
Honey Dijon has announced details of her upcoming album ‘Black Girl Magic’, following the release of new single ‘Show Me Some Love’. ‘Black Girl Magic’ is due to be released on November 18 via Classic Music Company. ‘Show Me Some Love’ was released earlier this week and features Channel Tres and Sadie Walker.
NME
Rolling Loud New York 2022: Five hype-worthy moments from the hip-hop festival
Last week, Rolling Loud concluded its multi-city run in New York City, staging the hip-hop music festival in the genre’s birthplace for a weekend to remember. The festival kicked off on an unseasonably chilly Friday and ended on a rainy, show-stopping Sunday. The three-day event brought together fans from across the city’s five Burroughs, the tri-state area, and beyond, because, as one attendee named Deja from Connecticut told us, “New York, is just a way different vibe.”
Schumann Quartet/Anna Lucia Richter review – immaculate playing prized efficiency over emotion
The Schumann Quartet acquired a new viola player at the beginning of this year, with Veit Benedikt Hertenstein joining the three brothers who give the group its name. The change of personnel has clearly been managed smoothly; the sense of unanimity and collective purpose in this recital with the mezzo-soprano Anna Lucia Richter was undoubtedly impressive.
NME
The Libertines have just returned from working on their new album in Jamaica
The Libertines have confirmed they have been working on new music. The band shared that they have been setting down tracks in the Caribbean over the summer for their upcoming album. Pete Doherty told media (per Music-News) at the AIM Independent Music Awards 2022 yesterday (Wednesday, September 28), that he...
NME
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
HipHopDX.com
Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music
Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
NME
50 Cent shares trailer for ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ series
Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent has released a trailer for his upcoming TV series Hip Hop Homicides – check it out below. The rapper shared the documentary series preview on Wednesday (September 28), which “examines the staggering number of murders in the hip hop community”. 50 Cent...
NME
Nia Archives shares Brazilian-influenced new song and video ‘Baianá’
Nia Archives has shared a new Brazilian-inspired track and video – watch ‘Baianá’ below. The track is the first solo release from the producer since her EP ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ was released back in March of this year. Discussing ‘Baianá’, which samples the traditional Brazilian...
NME
Arctic Monkeys’ new song ‘Body Paint’ is an ambitious, swaggering rock ballad
“For a master of deception and subterfuge / You’ve made yourself quite the bed, to lie in” Alex Turner accuses in the opening lines of ‘Body Paint’. The song commences at a measured pace, bringing in bright bell-like piano playing as Matt Helders drums evenly and meditatively in the background.
NME
Listen to Miley Cyrus’ heartwarming voicemail from Taylor Hawkins
Miley Cyrus has shared a heartwarming voicemail left for her by the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. In the audio, posted to Cyrus’ Twitter yesterday (September 29), Hawkins can be heard greeting the singer before suggesting a song for her to cover. “I’m listening to ‘Photograph’ by Def Leppard,” Hawkins says in the 13-second clip. “You could kill that one”. Listen to Hawkins’ voicemail below.
NME
D12’s Bizarre recalls Eminem’s strict work ethic: “You might be in the booth for six hours”
D12’s Bizarre has reflected on Eminem’s intense worth ethic, sharing that the rapper could keep them in the recording booth for six hours at a time. Speaking during a recent interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast the Detroit rapper recalled his experience working with Eminem, who released 2001 album ‘Devil’s Night’ and 2004’s ‘D12 World’ with the group.
NME
Stormzy urges music industry to “not just use diversity as a buzzword”
The Croydon MC was named Diversity Champion at the event, owing to his efforts to “level the playing field” through his Merky Foundation and publishing imprint, #Merky Books. In a pre-recorded video message, Stormzy offered his thanks to the AIM Awards and said that he was “really grateful”...
NME
Watch ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant mistake Beck for Ed Sheeran
A contestant on Jeopardy! mistook a picture of Beck for Ed Sheeran during a recent episode of the US game show. David Sibley, the current reigning champion of the long-running show, buzzed in when he and his fellow contestants were shown a picture of Beck. Responding to the category ‘One-Name...
NME
NME Australia cover stars Parkway Drive on ‘Stranger Things’, the grim influences on ‘Darker Still’ and more
Parkway Drive are the latest band to feature on the cover of NME Australia, talking about their seventh album, ‘Darker Still’, their near-breakup, male mental health and much more. For the story, we caught up with three members of the Aussie metal band – frontman Winston McCall, lead...
NME
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan covers Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for Spotify Singles
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan has teamed up with Spotify Singles to release his rendition of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’. Released exclusively through Spotify earlier today (September 30), the idol’s laid-back cover of the 2022 hit is the latest addition to the streaming platform’s K-Pop ON! project. “Nothin’ to say / When everything gets in the way / Seems you cannot be replaced / And I’m the one who will stay,” Seungkwan croons in the track.
