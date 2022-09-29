Read full article on original website
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ episode six recap: the battle you’ve been waiting for
Wondering where that billion dollars went? Not anymore you’re not. Episode six gives us the real red meat of The Rings Of Power in one of the most epic (and expensive) hours of telly yet. You can forget all about the dwarf disputes and Harfoot berry-picking for a while,...
Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power
A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
Netflix Canceled New Comic Book Series After Filming Already Wrapped And Star Andy Mientus Opened Up About The 'Heartbreak’
Andy Mientus opened up about the "heartbreak" he feels after his Netflix comic book series got canceled after it wrapped filming.
Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner reflects on infamous BRIT Awards speech
Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has looked back in a new interview on his infamous speech at the 2014 BRIT Awards. Turner memorably gave a speech about “that rock’n’roll” and the “cyclical nature of the universe” while collecting the band’s award for MasterCard Album of the Year at the ceremony, before dropping the microphone and walking off stage.
Watch Arctic Monkeys play ‘Body Paint’ on ‘Fallon’
Arctic Monkeys were the latest musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the band brought ‘Body Paint’ – the latest preview of their forthcoming seventh studio album ‘The Car’. The band’s Fallon appearance was filmed while the band were in New York...
'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman called older cast including Maggie Smith 'glorified extras' in surprising diary extract
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman says the older supporting cast were like extras rather than able to utilize their talents properly.
Cary Grant Biopic Series ‘Archie’ Starring Jason Isaacs Sets Cast
ITVX and BritBox International’s Jason Isaacs-starring Cary Grant biopic Archie has set the rest of its cast. Jeff Pope’s series, revealed by Deadline in August, will also star Laura Aikman (Bluestone 42, Gavin and Stacey) as Cary’s ex-wife Dyan Cannon with Harriet Walter (Succession, Ted Lasso, Killing Eve) as Elise Leach, Grant’s mother. Dainton Anderson (Patrick Melrose), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Oaklee Pendergast (Home) will play young versions of Archie Leach and Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, The Halcyon, Sound of Music Live) will play young Elsie. Meanwhile, Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Ragdoll), Ian Pulston-Davies (DI Ray, Coronation Street), Ian McNeice (Doc Martin), Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds, Des), Lisa Faulkner (EastEnders) and Niamh Cusack (The Virtues)...
Prince’s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for new documentary
Prince‘s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her new documentary, it has been revealed. Nothing Compares, a new film directed by Kathryn Ferguson, will chronicle O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. In addition to input from people close to the singer, the documentary will include a new interview with O’Connor herself.
Only 5 movies have ever hit $2 billion at the box office — here they all are
James Cameron and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are the two consistent factors when it comes to earning the most at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
Chloë Grace Moretz Became A ‘Recluse’ After Viral Body-Shaming ‘Family Guy’ Meme
“To this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome,” she said.
Sprinkle Sparkle: Pleasure in partnership
What did we learn from our elders about joy? How are we teaching it?
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
Amal Clooney Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in a Flapper Dress at Her Foundation’s Albie Awards
Va-va-voom! Amal Clooney served up Old Hollywood glamour at the first-ever Albie Awards on Thursday, September 29. For the event — which was put on by her and her husband George Clooney's organization, the Clooney Foundation for Justice — the attorney, 44, wore custom Atelier Versace. The dazzling gold evening gown was inspired by Art […]
Coolio recorded new dialogue for upcoming ‘Futurama’ revival prior to his death
Coolio recorded dialogue and new music for the upcoming Futurama revival prior to the rapper’s death earlier this week, a producer on the show has revealed. The musician voiced the character of Kwanzaa-bot in multiple episodes of the animated show during its initial run, and reappeared in the 2007 film adaptation Bender’s Big Score.
George R.R. Martin says “the best is yet to come” on ‘House Of The Dragon’
Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has said that “the best is yet to come” on the spin-off series House Of The Dragon. The writer has reflected on the first half of the show’s debut season in his blog, and referenced how Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have now finished playing younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent respectively (Emma d’Arcy and Olivia Cooke took over the roles in the most recent episode).
Meet the rising stars of Wall Street who are navigating volatile markets and transforming the industry while still in their 20s and 30s
We pinpointed the young finance professionals on the runway to success, even as banks and money managers brace for cutbacks.
Arnold Schwarzenegger signs Auschwitz guestbook with ‘Terminator’ catchphrase
Arnold Schwarzenegger has confused his fans after signing a guest book at the Auschwitz camp with a catchphrase from The Terminator. The actor and former governor of California paid a visit to the site in Poland after being honoured by the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation in June. According to Metro,...
Kendrick Lamar kicks off new season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with three-song set
Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest for the first episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live last night (October 1) – see his three-song set below. Last week, Kendrick was announced to perform on the 48th season of the legendary show, with Megan Thee Stallion and Willow other upcoming musical guests.
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
