ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power

A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
MOVIES
NME

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner reflects on infamous BRIT Awards speech

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has looked back in a new interview on his infamous speech at the 2014 BRIT Awards. Turner memorably gave a speech about “that rock’n’roll” and the “cyclical nature of the universe” while collecting the band’s award for MasterCard Album of the Year at the ceremony, before dropping the microphone and walking off stage.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxim Baldry
Person
Perfume Genius
Person
Rowan Atkinson
Person
Russell T Davies
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Cate Blanchett
NME

Watch Arctic Monkeys play ‘Body Paint’ on ‘Fallon’

Arctic Monkeys were the latest musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the band brought ‘Body Paint’ – the latest preview of their forthcoming seventh studio album ‘The Car’. The band’s Fallon appearance was filmed while the band were in New York...
MUSIC
Deadline

Cary Grant Biopic Series ‘Archie’ Starring Jason Isaacs Sets Cast

ITVX and BritBox International’s Jason Isaacs-starring Cary Grant biopic Archie has set the rest of its cast. Jeff Pope’s series, revealed by Deadline in August, will also star  Laura Aikman (Bluestone 42, Gavin and Stacey) as Cary’s ex-wife Dyan Cannon with Harriet Walter (Succession, Ted Lasso, Killing Eve) as Elise Leach, Grant’s mother. Dainton Anderson (Patrick Melrose), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Oaklee Pendergast (Home) will play young versions of Archie Leach and Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, The Halcyon, Sound of Music Live) will play young Elsie. Meanwhile, Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Ragdoll), Ian Pulston-Davies (DI Ray, Coronation Street), Ian McNeice (Doc Martin), Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds, Des), Lisa Faulkner (EastEnders) and Niamh Cusack (The Virtues)...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Prince’s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for new documentary

Prince‘s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her new documentary, it has been revealed. Nothing Compares, a new film directed by Kathryn Ferguson, will chronicle O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. In addition to input from people close to the singer, the documentary will include a new interview with O’Connor herself.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Outsider#Film Star#Prime Video#Bray Studios
wegotthiscovered.com

Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about

If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look

20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
MOVIES
NME

George R.R. Martin says “the best is yet to come” on ‘House Of The Dragon’

Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has said that “the best is yet to come” on the spin-off series House Of The Dragon. The writer has reflected on the first half of the show’s debut season in his blog, and referenced how Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have now finished playing younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent respectively (Emma d’Arcy and Olivia Cooke took over the roles in the most recent episode).
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy