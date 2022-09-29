Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
boundingintocrypto.com
French Central Banker Warns Complex Crypto Regulations Could Create ‘Uneven Playing Field’ – Regulation Bitcoin News
The governor of France’s central bank, François Villeroy de Galhau, has urged EU regulators to “avoid adopting diverging or contradictory regulations, or regulating too late.” He warned that “To do so would be to create an uneven playing field, risking arbitrage and cherry picking.”. French...
Analysis-Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Calls to the Bank of England saying some British pension funds were struggling to meet margin calls began on Monday. By Wednesday they were getting more urgent and coordinated.
CoinDesk
Financial Disruption - Is the Financial Revolution Happening?
Thirteen years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the Genesis block that kicked off the start of the Bitcoin network. Encoded into the block was a message from Satoshi: “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks,” a message in reference to a headline from the same day. More specifically, the message reflected the environment Bitcoin was born into, and Satoshi’s rationale for creating a new financial system.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Bitcoiner’s Guide To Yield Curve Control And The Fiat End Game
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Here Comes Yield Curve Control. A key theme in our long-term...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Inflation soars to a record 10% in the 19-country Eurozone
Inflation in the European countries that use the euro has broken into double digits for the first time in the currency's history.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
CoinDesk
iTrustCapital - Ensuring Quality Asset Listings
In Aesop’s Fable “The Lioness,” there’s a debate among the animals as to which one has the greatest amount of children. A fox brags that it has a whole litter and points out that the Lioness only has one. The Lioness laughs and responds, “I have only one; but that one is altogether a thoroughbred Lion.”
cryptoglobe.com
Former Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Will Trade at $12.5 Million in a Decade
A former hedge fund manager has made a massive Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, estimating that the flagship cryptocurrency will be trading at $12.5 million per coin in a decade after the collapse of the U.S. dollar. In an interview with Altcoin Daily, first reported by Daily Hodl, Robert Breedlove, CEO,...
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
CoinDesk
Don’t Penalize Crypto in Banking Rules, Futures Industry Group Says
Plans to cap banks' holdings of bitcoin (BTC) could undermine the goal of financial reforms aimed a preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, an influential group representing the futures industry intends to tell the international standard-setters at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The Futures Industry Association (FIA),...
bctd.news
ECB President Concerned that Crypto Can Affect CBs Negatively
At an international conference held by the Banque de France, the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde expressed her concerns about cryptocurrencies. She mentioned two main points regarding crypto assets in general. Lagarde says that the evolution of the industry was stormy as she finds that the assets...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
CNBC
Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August
Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
decrypt.co
ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool
Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
