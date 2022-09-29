ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data

Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

Financial Disruption - Is the Financial Revolution Happening?

Thirteen years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the Genesis block that kicked off the start of the Bitcoin network. Encoded into the block was a message from Satoshi: “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks,” a message in reference to a headline from the same day. More specifically, the message reflected the environment Bitcoin was born into, and Satoshi’s rationale for creating a new financial system.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Peer To Peer#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The European Central Bank
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Bitcoiner’s Guide To Yield Curve Control And The Fiat End Game

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Here Comes Yield Curve Control. A key theme in our long-term...
CURRENCIES
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Euro
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

iTrustCapital - Ensuring Quality Asset Listings

In Aesop’s Fable “The Lioness,” there’s a debate among the animals as to which one has the greatest amount of children. A fox brags that it has a whole litter and points out that the Lioness only has one. The Lioness laughs and responds, “I have only one; but that one is altogether a thoroughbred Lion.”
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Don’t Penalize Crypto in Banking Rules, Futures Industry Group Says

Plans to cap banks' holdings of bitcoin (BTC) could undermine the goal of financial reforms aimed a preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, an influential group representing the futures industry intends to tell the international standard-setters at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The Futures Industry Association (FIA),...
MARKETS
bctd.news

ECB President Concerned that Crypto Can Affect CBs Negatively

At an international conference held by the Banque de France, the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde expressed her concerns about cryptocurrencies. She mentioned two main points regarding crypto assets in general. Lagarde says that the evolution of the industry was stormy as she finds that the assets...
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August

Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool

Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy