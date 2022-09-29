Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
Gamespot
Rings Of Power Has Just Introduced A Major Lord Of The Rings Landmark
Rings of Power has just completely overhauled the geography of Middle-earth with its sixth episode, Udûn, and answered some critical questions about the orcs and their plans--here's what happened and what it might mean for the future of the show. Naturally, major spoilers to follow so if you're not...
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol's Latest Trailer Features Blood, Guts, And One Of The Boys
A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol has gone live, and as you'd expect from previous footage of the sci-fi horror, it's full of gore, violent dismemberment, and guts being spilled everywhere. The big reveal in this trailer is the appearance of a new character played by Karen Fukuhara, who...
Gamespot
You Can Play All Apex Legends Mobile Characters For Free This Weekend
Apex Legends Mobile's next battle pass, Aftershow, goes live next week, and the game's developers have a special surprise for players this weekend. Normally, the last week of a season sees events winding down as devs prepare to deploy the new update, but this is not the case with Apex Mobile, which currently has two active in-game events for players to participate in as they wait for the new season to arrive.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Fantastic Update But Stumbles As A Sequel
We got hands on time with Overwatch 2 early access ahead of the launch on October 4th, 2022. Overwatch 2 will be heading to multiple platforms including: PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 4 and 5. Players who have previously played Overwatch will have access to the original roster, whereas brand new players will have to play through matches to unlock them all. Additionally there will be a battle pass that will allow players to unlock the new heroes coming to the game.
Gamespot
Biggest Games Releasing In October 2022 - Gotham Knights, Call Of Duty, And Much More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The final quarter of the year is usually the busiest time on the gaming calendar, and 2022 isn't bucking that trend. Ahead of some massive releases in November and December, October is getting the party started with a collection of AAA heavyweights, quirky indie games, and some fascinating titles fighting for a spot this month. From the long-in-development Gotham Knights to the billion-dollar return of Call of Duty, there's no shortage of digital entertainment to look forward to in October.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event Features Cosmoem
The cosmic pokemon, Cosmoem, will arrive in Pokemon Go for the first time during the Evolving Stars Event. The event runs from October 5 at 10 AM to October 11 at 8 PM local time. Cosmoem is a Psychic Legendary Pokemon, and is the evolution of Cosmog. Players can trigger...
Gamespot
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Launches On October 20
After several months of early access development, roguelike shoot-'em-up Vampire Survivors will launch as a complete game on October 20. The v1.0 edition will introduce minor tweaks in balancing items to try to make them more useful, new achievements will be added, and several existing achievements will receive different unlock conditions for anyone who hasn't acquired them yet.
Gamespot
Anime Ed Sheeran Shows Up In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Music Video
Anime Ed Sheeran--an unexpected combination of words--appears in Sheeran's new music video Celestial. The song is made for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and will appear within the game. In the music video, Sheeran does mundane activities (waking up, cooking, and walking around) with the aid of Pokemon. Squirtle puts out...
Gamespot
VALKYRIE ELYSIUM | Launch Trailer | PS5, PS4
The tale of a new Valkyrie begins. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM is now available on PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 consoles.
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Battle Pass Goes Live Next Week
Following the initially confusing announcement that Apex Legends Mobile's fourth battle pass is about to expire (the in-game season hub had October 18 listed as the season's end date), the mobile game's developers have now clarified that the "small" update it referred to in their previous announcement is in fact a brand new battle pass, and the current Hyperbeat battle pass will be replaced with the Aftershow battle pass early next week.
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Is Officially Coming November 28
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will officially launch on November 28, Blizzard has announced. It will return players to Azeroth and introduce a new playable race, the new Evoker class, customizable dragon mounts, and more. The game's ninth expansion will see players come home to help confront a new threat and...
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Story Trailer
In a far away land, Darkmess rises! A cosmic threat is growing… Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends are our last hope to save the galaxy! This unlikely team will need each other in order to triumph against Cursa, as together they are stronger. But there is a deeper secret... shrouded in darkness, that could consume even the brightest light!
Gamespot
Earn A Goat Fortnite Skin For Free With Goat Simulator 3 Purchase On Epic Games Store
The recent "buy a game on Epic Games Store, receive a free Fortnite skin" trend is continuing with Goat Simulator 3, which will offer "A Goat" skin in the battle royale for all pre-orders and purchases of the goat mayhem game. A trailer for the collaboration shows Pligor, one of...
Gamespot
Genshin Impact Developers Talk Endgame Content And Welcoming Newcomers
The Genshin Impact version 3.1 update has recently went live, and with it came the chance to speak with HoYoverse's developers over e-mail to gain insight into the team's plans for the future. We asked about endgame content, Resin caps, costumes, and more. In their responses, the developers touch on...
Gamespot
Jett: The Far Shore Gets a Free Expansion In Early 2023
Developer Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software announced that Jett: The Far Shore will receive a free new expansion called Given Time in 2023. It takes place three years after the events of the game's campaign. “We’re thrilled to have another JETT campaign to offer. Given Time will continue and conclude...
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
Xbox has announced the next lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be free to claim in October. It marks the first month where the Games With Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games. Sadly, this means the lineup for October, and seemingly future months, only features two games.
Gamespot
Super Buckyball Tournament Releases November 15 On Steam
Super Buckyball Tournament, a futuristic 3v3 multiplayer sports hero game, will be released on November 15 through Steam. From trailers and teasers, Super Buckyball seems like soccer, but with superpowers. Dev Pathea Games (My Time at Portia) has seasonal battle passes planned for the game, as well as regular content updates. Players can try the beta version for free during Steam Next Fest, a showcase of upcoming games to be released on Valve's platform.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
