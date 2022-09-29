Last week’s game in Seattle was ugly for Stanford football (1-2, 0-2 Pac-12). Up in Seattle against then-No. 18 Washington, the Cardinal started slow and never truly put it together in any of the three phases of play, with the Huskies handedly triumphing 40-22. The road for Stanford does not get any easier this week, with a third successive top-20 matchup to open Pac-12 play as the Cardinal head back to the Pacific Northwest to take on No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m.

