Stanford Daily
Q&A: Pop duo Aly & AJ discuss artistic inspiration and opening for Ben Platt
Live music for the school year is back in full swing, as Ben Platt’s “Reverie” tour landed in Stanford on Sept. 11. Sister duo Aly & AJ, consisting of Alyson (Aly) and Amanda Joy Michalka (AJ) — known for their acting work in Disney channel TV shows in the 2000s, and music featured in various series — will open for Platt at all tour venues. The Daily had the chance to catch up with the pair before their performance at Frost Amphitheater.
Stanford Daily
Protesters knock Doerr, interrupting sustainability school’s opening ceremony
Protesters interrupted the Doerr School of Sustainability’s opening ceremony Thursday advocating against fossil fuel funding for the new school. The event to celebrate the school’s recent opening on the first of this month drew big names including Tom Steyer, a billionaire who centered climate change in his 2020 presidential campaign.
Stanford Daily
‘Embodied’ tackles overlooked issues of feminism and sexuality in inaugural edition
A year ago, Kirsten Mettler ‘23 was exploring Stanford’s list of undergraduate journals to find a place for her voice and others alike — a publication that would publish her works in Feminist, Gender and Sexuality Studies (FGSS). “When I didn’t find such a place, I figured...
Stanford Daily
Letter from the editors: The Daily’s priorities this volume
Police raided The Stanford Daily’s building to search for photographs of student anti-war protestors in April of 1971. They threatened our sources, our journalism and our integrity. We were up to the challenge. The raiders found nothing during their search, because The Daily had already destroyed all unpublished photos...
Stanford Daily
View from the Booth: Stanford looks to play spoiler in Eugene
Last week’s game in Seattle was ugly for Stanford football (1-2, 0-2 Pac-12). Up in Seattle against then-No. 18 Washington, the Cardinal started slow and never truly put it together in any of the three phases of play, with the Huskies handedly triumphing 40-22. The road for Stanford does not get any easier this week, with a third successive top-20 matchup to open Pac-12 play as the Cardinal head back to the Pacific Northwest to take on No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Stanford Daily
Police investigate antisemitic vandalism in Stanford graduate residence
A mezuzah on the apartment door frame of two Jewish graduate students living in a residence hall was removed Tuesday, the last day of Rosh Hashanah, according to a University post on the Protected Identity Harm Reporting website. The Department of Public Safety is investigating the matter, according to the...
Stanford Daily
Physical play leads men’s soccer to 5-1 win over Cal
In an exhilarating match, No. 6 Stanford men’s soccer (6-0-3, 1-0-2 Pac-12) topped Cal (3-3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) by a scoreline of 5-1, maintaining their undefeated start to this season. While the scoreline may indicate a clean win, it was anything but that. Despite being a high-scoring game, all six...
