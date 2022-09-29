Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Opinion: Abusers Trap Women By Utilizing Financial Manipulation
It is an all too familiar story. A woman marries the man whom she believes to be the love of her life, and the two become husband and wife. The wife has a blooming career, as does her husband. Eventually, they decide to start a family, and it simply makes more sense for the woman to quit her job. Perhaps she makes a little less, or perhaps not. Either way, the man cannot leave his job. He simply has too many opportunities ahead of him.
Swiss police violently disperse anti-Iranian protests
BERLIN — (AP) — Swiss police used rubber bullets to disperse protesters in front of the Iranian Embassy in Bern after two men climbed over the embassy's fence and pulled down the Iranian flag from a flag pole in the yard. Police said late Saturday that nobody was...
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years
Voting begins in Bosnia election, little expected to change
Polls opened in Bosnia on Sunday for a general election that is unlikely to bring any structural change despite palpable disappointment in the small, ethnically divided Balkan country's political leaders
Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin. Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces....
How I Reversed Aging (opinion)
Author photo with background from Pixabay. I always feel sorry for the people who turn 40 or 50 and say, "Now I am old…” Why? Because as soon as they tell themselves that, their body begins to age faster, like taking a command from headquarters.
Opinion | The costs of parenting by lying supersede the benefits
Lying is one of the most universally condemned practices, dating back as far as time itself. In fact, lying is considered a sin in just about every religion. Despite the societal prohibition of lying, people lie every day. These can range from small, harmless lies – such as telling someone you’re “on your way” to plans when you actually just woke up – to big lies that can land you behind bars. Ironically, while the practice is universally frowned upon, it is a lie to pretend that nobody lies.
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
Opinion: The Problem With Statist Policing
The thing people seem to forget is that anarchists do not hate police... as a concept. Here when I say police, I mean the dictionary definition: an organized civil force for dealing with crime and regulating the community. The problem becomes, under states, with a monopoly on violence, there are various problems with policing:
