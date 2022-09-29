ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Abusers Trap Women By Utilizing Financial Manipulation

It is an all too familiar story. A woman marries the man whom she believes to be the love of her life, and the two become husband and wife. The wife has a blooming career, as does her husband. Eventually, they decide to start a family, and it simply makes more sense for the woman to quit her job. Perhaps she makes a little less, or perhaps not. Either way, the man cannot leave his job. He simply has too many opportunities ahead of him.
joemoody

How I Reversed Aging (opinion)

Author photo with background from Pixabay. I always feel sorry for the people who turn 40 or 50 and say, "Now I am old…” Why? Because as soon as they tell themselves that, their body begins to age faster, like taking a command from headquarters.
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | The costs of parenting by lying supersede the benefits

Lying is one of the most universally condemned practices, dating back as far as time itself. In fact, lying is considered a sin in just about every religion. Despite the societal prohibition of lying, people lie every day. These can range from small, harmless lies – such as telling someone you’re “on your way” to plans when you actually just woke up – to big lies that can land you behind bars. Ironically, while the practice is universally frowned upon, it is a lie to pretend that nobody lies.
psychologytoday.com

Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs

Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
Tyler Mc.

Opinion: The Problem With Statist Policing

The thing people seem to forget is that anarchists do not hate police... as a concept. Here when I say police, I mean the dictionary definition: an organized civil force for dealing with crime and regulating the community. The problem becomes, under states, with a monopoly on violence, there are various problems with policing:

