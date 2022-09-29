Read full article on original website
As Cardi B Tries to Get Her Coins, Tasha K Posts-Brags After Dropping 600 Million CFA in African Bank
While Cardi B is busy chasing Tasha K’s bread after being awarded a $4 million judgment against the YouTuber, Tasha is leaving a trail of breadcrumbs proving that she may have Cardi’s coins after all. Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, but...
The Rumor Report: Cardi B Losses "Call Of Duty" Multi-Million Dollar Deal !
T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'
T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
XXXTENTACION's Alleged Killer Wants His Prison Run-In With Kodak Black Used As Evidence
XXXTENTACION‘s alleged murderers are still awaiting trial; however an attorney for one of the accused believes an interaction with Kodak Black may be a turning point in his client’s case. According to VladTV, Mauricio Padilla has filed a motion requesting footage of his client Dedrick Williams’ stint in...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’
PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
Nicki Minaj tells Garcelle Beauvais why her White husband left her (video)
Rapper Nicki Minaj is still harboring intense anger and resentment at Garcelle Beauvais and subsequently went volcanic on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star during a recent radio appearance. As many remember, Beauvais and the rest of “The Real” cast invited the woman, Jennifer Hough, who accused...
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her
Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
Coolio Had a High Net Worth Prior to His Untimely Death: See How Much Money the Late Rapper Made
Late rapper Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) built a strong legacy and huge net worth after rising to fame in the 1990s for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” From his Grammy Award days to exploring other business ventures, fans of the former Los Angeles resident were heartbroken when they learned of his sudden death in September 2022 at the age of 59.
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with...
Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.
The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
Cardi B Likes Tweet About Lawsuits In Wake Of Nicki Minaj Suing Blogger
Cardi B says that people want to make her out to be a "villain so bad" after an Instagram page shared a screenshot of her liking a tweet about lawsuits in the wake of Nicki Minaj suing a blogger who called her a "coke head." The liked tweet said that people only had a problem with suing bloggers when Cardi was the one doing it.
MrBeast said he turned down $1 billion deal for his YouTube channel and associated companies
YouTuber MrBeast — real name Jimmy Donaldson — said he'd be looking for closer to $10-20 billion to sell.
