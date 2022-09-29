ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow of Military Government

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)
Kamala Harris
US News and World Report

Jewish Sect in Mexico Escape From Detention After Police Raid

HUIXTLA, Mexico (Reuters) - A group of about 20 members of a fundamentalist Jewish sect escaped from a Mexican detention center in the southern state of Chiapas on Wednesday night, according to a Reuters reporter who filmed the incident. The group were being held by Mexico's National System for Integral...
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Asked Canada's Trudeau for Help in Removing Landmines

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had called on Canada on Wednesday to lead an unprecedented drive to rid his country of landmines linked to Russia's seven-month-old invasion. Canada has spearheaded worldwide campaigns to ban landmines since the 1990s. It was instrumental in the 1999 Ottawa Convention, signed...
US News and World Report

Russian Military Showing Increased Frailty in Ukraine War -British Military Chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's mobilization has exposed the mounting pressure the Kremlin is under as its armed forces show signs of "increased weakness and frailty" in the war in Ukraine, Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Friday. "There are pressure points. There is some brittleness to...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Draftees Told to Borrow Wives’ Tampons for Battlefield First Aid

As Russia begins sending hundreds of thousands of newly drafted troops to the battlefield in Ukraine, the military appears to be making no secret of the fact they don’t have enough supplies for all the fresh cannon fodder. Video published by Sirena News on Tuesday shows a staffer at a military base in Altai Krai barking at a crowd of draftees that they are responsible for acquiring their own first aid supplies. “Men, just don’t laugh, ask your wives, girlfriends or mothers for sanitary pads. The cheapest pads, plus the cheapest tampons. You know what the tampons are for? Just put them straight into bullet wounds…” she says, urging them to ask their relatives for money to purchase anything they need. The leaked footage prompted mockery on social media for the seemingly dysfunctional “partial mobilization,” but Vladimir Putin’s allies jumped to his defense. “You don’t need sanitary pads,” said United Russia lawmaker Dmitry Perminov, suggesting the video was “fake” and citing Putin’s promise that all draftees will be provided with everything they need.Read more at The Daily Beast.
natureworldnews.com

Chinese Pet-Cloning Company Announces Birth of the World’s First Cloned Arctic Wolf

A brief footage of the birth of the world's first cloned Arctic wolf was released to the world 100 days after it was born. The cloned female wolf pup (Canis lupus arctos), named Maya was birthed by an unlikely surrogate mother - a beagle - at a laboratory in Beijing, China, ScienceAlert reported. The Sinogene Biotechnology, a Chinese pet-cloning company in Beijing released the video at a press conference held on September 19.
