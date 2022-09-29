Read full article on original website
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet
The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
Sweden and Denmark: Pipeline leaks caused by "several hundred kilos" of explosives
The force that caused leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines "probably corresponded to an explosive load of several hundred kilos," according to a letter to the United Nations Friday. Driving the news: Denmark and Sweden provided the estimate in a new letter laying out how the leaks have disrupted sea...
Ukraine Situation Report: ‘Army’ Larger Than Russia’s Invasion Force Likely Fled Mobilization
Russia’s plan to call-up 300,000 draftees managed to mobilize an army of citizens to flee the country. More Russians have likely fled their country in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization plans than made up the entire force massed to invade Ukraine seven months ago, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow of Military Government
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat will backfire and 'plunge Russia into an abyss', Ukrainian governor warns
In an exclusive interview for Sky News, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Governor of the Donetsk Region in Ukraine, commented on the recent outcome of the referendums in the four regions of Ukraine that are being controlled by Moscow, and the likelihood of Putin using nuclear weapons. Ukraine needs to be ready...
US News and World Report
Jewish Sect in Mexico Escape From Detention After Police Raid
HUIXTLA, Mexico (Reuters) - A group of about 20 members of a fundamentalist Jewish sect escaped from a Mexican detention center in the southern state of Chiapas on Wednesday night, according to a Reuters reporter who filmed the incident. The group were being held by Mexico's National System for Integral...
Japan and Korea have dumped billions of dollars defending the yen and the won against the strong US currency
Japan and Korea have dumped billions of dollars in FX markets to prop up their currencies against the dollar. Japan last week spent up to 2.8 trillion yen ($19.35 billion) to aid the yen in its first market intervention since 1998. The dollar was initially pushed down from ¥145 but...
CNBC
China alleges U.S. spy agency hacked key infrastructure and sent user data back to headquarters
Chinese researchers accused the U.S. National Security Agency of carrying out an attack on a government-backed university. The NSA managed to gain access to the data of "sensitive identities" and send that back to its headquarters, a reported published by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and cybersecurity company 360 alleged.
More than half of Russians feel anxious or angry about mobilisation, poll indicates
GDANSK, Poland, Sept 29 (Reuters) - More than half of Russians felt fearful or anxious after hearing that the Kremlin was drafting hundreds of thousands of soldiers to fight in Ukraine, according to a poll released by the independent Levada Centre on Thursday.
Putin moves to ban some Western trucks from transiting through Russia
MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday authorising the Russian government to ban some Western trucks from transiting across Russian territory.
CARS・
Poll: Most U.S. voters now say Trump should not be allowed to serve as president again
Given "what we know about the ongoing investigations into Donald Trump," a narrow majority of registered voters (51%) now believe he should not "be allowed to serve as president again in the future," according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. Just 35% of voters say Trump should be allowed to...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Asked Canada's Trudeau for Help in Removing Landmines
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had called on Canada on Wednesday to lead an unprecedented drive to rid his country of landmines linked to Russia's seven-month-old invasion. Canada has spearheaded worldwide campaigns to ban landmines since the 1990s. It was instrumental in the 1999 Ottawa Convention, signed...
US News and World Report
Russian Military Showing Increased Frailty in Ukraine War -British Military Chief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's mobilization has exposed the mounting pressure the Kremlin is under as its armed forces show signs of "increased weakness and frailty" in the war in Ukraine, Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Friday. "There are pressure points. There is some brittleness to...
Xi Jinping's Decade in Power Brings Sharp Decline in China's Popularity
A data essay published by the Pew Research Center revealed major shifts in Western public opinion on China in the last 20 years.
Russian Draftees Told to Borrow Wives’ Tampons for Battlefield First Aid
As Russia begins sending hundreds of thousands of newly drafted troops to the battlefield in Ukraine, the military appears to be making no secret of the fact they don’t have enough supplies for all the fresh cannon fodder. Video published by Sirena News on Tuesday shows a staffer at a military base in Altai Krai barking at a crowd of draftees that they are responsible for acquiring their own first aid supplies. “Men, just don’t laugh, ask your wives, girlfriends or mothers for sanitary pads. The cheapest pads, plus the cheapest tampons. You know what the tampons are for? Just put them straight into bullet wounds…” she says, urging them to ask their relatives for money to purchase anything they need. The leaked footage prompted mockery on social media for the seemingly dysfunctional “partial mobilization,” but Vladimir Putin’s allies jumped to his defense. “You don’t need sanitary pads,” said United Russia lawmaker Dmitry Perminov, suggesting the video was “fake” and citing Putin’s promise that all draftees will be provided with everything they need.Read more at The Daily Beast.
China Wants New Partners For Its Moon Missions As Its Relationship With Russia Cools
The war in Ukraine creates a rift between two erstwhile lunar partners
A new report labels Mexico as the world's deadliest spot for environmental activists
Mexico has become the deadliest place in the world for environmental and land defense activists, according to a global survey released Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Putin Calls 'Sabotage' Against Nord Stream an 'Act of International Terrorism' -Kremlin
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the "unprecedented sabotage" against the Nord Stream gas pipelines was "an act of international terrorism," the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin made the remarks in phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan. He also said it was necessary...
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint.
natureworldnews.com
Chinese Pet-Cloning Company Announces Birth of the World’s First Cloned Arctic Wolf
A brief footage of the birth of the world's first cloned Arctic wolf was released to the world 100 days after it was born. The cloned female wolf pup (Canis lupus arctos), named Maya was birthed by an unlikely surrogate mother - a beagle - at a laboratory in Beijing, China, ScienceAlert reported. The Sinogene Biotechnology, a Chinese pet-cloning company in Beijing released the video at a press conference held on September 19.
