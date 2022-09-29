Read full article on original website
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Jewish Sect in Mexico Escape From Detention After Police Raid
HUIXTLA, Mexico (Reuters) - A group of about 20 members of a fundamentalist Jewish sect escaped from a Mexican detention center in the southern state of Chiapas on Wednesday night, according to a Reuters reporter who filmed the incident. The group were being held by Mexico's National System for Integral...
Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police
Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet
The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
More than 130 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede
Smoke, which appeared to be tear gas, was seen in videos from inside the stadium. CNN Indonesia. At least 131 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to East Java’s Governor, in what is one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia
It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Kabuga: From Petty Trader To Rwanda’s Elite, Origins Of An Alleged Genocide Financier
The fertile and lush lands of northern Rwanda are well known to infamous Felicien Kabuga. The 89-year-old whose trial opens in the Hague on Thursday grew up here in Nyange village before making a fortune. He was charged with genocide and crimes against humanity for allegedly using his wealth to...
A Chinese MRNA COVID Vaccine Is Approved for the First Time - in Indonesia
JAKARTA/BEIJING (Reuters) - Indonesia said it has granted emergency use approval to an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Chinese company, becoming the first country, ahead of even China, to do so. Indonesia's food and drugs agency (BPOM) greenlighted the use of Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd's mRNA vaccine, which has...
India's economy has outpaced Pakistan's handily since Partition in 1947 – politics explains why
India and Pakistan inherited the same economic legacy of underinvestment and neglect from Britain when they became independent states following the Partition on Aug. 15, 1947. Their colonial economies were among the poorest in the world. For both nations, independence almost immediately led to strong growth and fueled significant gains in education, health care and other areas of development. But it was Pakistan that saw faster growth rates during the first four decades or so, while India lagged behind. Something began to change around the 1990s as their roles reversed and India vaulted ahead of Pakistan, eventually becoming the world’s third-biggest...
Former Tibet official latest to fall in China graft sweep
BEIJING (AP) — A former vice governor of China’s sprawling Tibet region has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, state media reported Friday. Zhang Yongze is the latest high-level former official to be indicted on graft charges just weeks before a major congress of the ruling Communist Party, whose leader Xi Jinping has made fighting corruption a signature issue. Zhang “took advantage of his former positions and power to seek benefits for others” in obtaining government contracts and obtaining promotions, for which he “illegally accepted a large amount of money and valuables in return,” the official Xinhua News Agency quoted the indictment as saying. Zhang’s case is being handled by prosecutors and courts in the western province of Shaanxi, in keeping with the practice of moving cases elsewhere when high-ranking officials and serious charges are involved. High on the Tibetan Plateau, the region holds an abundance of mineral wealth and is run as a virtual police state to guard against pro-independence sentiment among its native population who are ethnically, linguistically and culturally distinct from China’s Han majority.
Meet the rising stars of Wall Street who are navigating volatile markets and transforming the industry while still in their 20s and 30s
We pinpointed the young finance professionals on the runway to success, even as banks and money managers brace for cutbacks.
Sam Bankman-Fried, Elon Musk Weighed ‘Joint Effort’ to Acquire Twitter
Elon Musk doubted whether FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried actually had billions in liquidity. When Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, a line of tech personalities pitched efforts to take forward the deal. One of them was FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, newly-released text messages revealed this week. A...
Pakistan finance minister known for propping up rupee in earlier stints
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s new finance minister, has strongly favoured intervention in currency markets in three previous stints in the job, but faces a nation in economic crisis this time and the conditions of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
Is Ethereum Censorship a Concern Post-Merge?
Blockchain development agency Labrys said Ethereum censorship has grown “unchecked” since the Merge, but core developers disagree. Following Ethereum network’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) earlier this month, a new addition to the ecosystem is already sparking censorship concerns in some circles. Australian blockchain development agency Labrys told...
Turkey Visa For Emirati, Indonesian and Indian Citizens
Turkey lies between Europe and Western Asia and straddles these cultures. Tourist attractions include beautiful coasts, national parks, old mosques and cities with wonderful architecture. A tourist visa is required for tourists wishing to visit the country. Most nationalities are eligible for the Turkey Tourist eVisa. By filling out a simple online form with their personal details and passport information, travelers can have their tourist visas approved in as little as 24 hours.
Binance Charts Regulated Course to New Zealand
Binance’s expansion to New Zealand builds on previous registrations in other jurisdictions, a move that could mark a turning point for the exchange. Binance has expanded its operations to New Zealand following a successful registration with the country’s business ministry earlier this month. Binance New Zealand will join...
Polygon Onboards New Web3-native Communication Network
Blockworks exclusive: Push Protocol recently rebranded itself to expand beyond the Ethereum network. Push Protocol, a decentralized communication network previously known as Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS), has launched on Polygon’s PoS chain. The network is designed to enable cross-chain notifications and messaging for dapps, wallets and services. Users...
