ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers welcome Marlins with eye on Phillies

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x15IU_0iEmaMd300

The Milwaukee Brewers hope that home cooking will be the recipe for a wild-card spot as they open a four-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Left-hander Eric Lauer (10-7, 3.96 ERA) starts for the Brewers, while left-hander Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.52) gets the nod for the Marlins.

Milwaukee (83-72), which plays its remaining seven games at home, closed within a half-game of Philadelphia (83-71) for the third National League wild card on Wednesday.

The Brewers recorded a 5-1 home victory over the St. Louis Cardinals behind six scoreless innings from Brandon Woodruff, while the Phillies lost 4-2 to the host Chicago Cubs. Philadelphia, 3-9 in its past 12 games, plays its final eight on the road but holds the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Brewers.

The Marlins (64-91) are coming off a 5-4, 10-inning loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday, a contest in which they squandered a four-run lead. Miami has won five in its past nine games.

Woodruff scattered five hits while striking out 10 and walking one on Wednesday. He logged double-digit strikeouts for a fourth straight start. Devin Williams escaped jams in the seventh and eighth innings to protect a 2-1 lead before the Brewers added three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said his team must concentrate on its own game, regardless of what the Phillies are doing.

“We know what’s going on, but we’ve got to take care of our job,” Counsell said. “That’s always going to be the focus.”

Lauer will be making his second start since coming off the injured list after recovering from left elbow inflammation. In his return on Friday at Cincinnati, he allowed two runs, both in the first inning, and lasted 2 2/3 innings during a no-decision. He gave up five hits, walked three and fanned three.

“Eric wiggled out of it, controlling the damage as much as he could,” Counsell said after the Friday contest. “He had a really good second inning, then we just got into a pitch count and didn’t want him to be tired in that situation so brought in a fresh guy. But he felt really good and we got a number of pitches in that he can build on.”

Lauer is 0-3 with a 7.53 ERA in four career appearances vs. the Marlins, including three starts. Lauer has faced Miami once this season, giving up four runs in five innings and taking the loss in a 9-3 setback on May 14.

Garrett was on the IL from mid-August to mid-September due to an oblique strain. After returning for a start on Sept. 12, when he gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville. He made one minor league start before returning to the Marlins.

In his latest outing with Miami, Garrett allowed a game-opening homer but no more runs in six innings to get the win in a 5-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday.

“Obviously, he kept his composure and just went back to work,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He just got a ball probably where he didn’t want to get it on (Lane) Thomas. … I think it shows composure and it probably does show growth from his standpoint, of not getting panicked about that, just kept making pitches.”

Garrett is set to oppose the Brewers for the first time.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pujols hits 701st homer, Flaherty pitches Cards past Pirates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Friday night. Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the fourth inning, his 22nd homer of the season. In his first game against his former teammate, Oviedo became the 456th different pitcher Pujols has homered against. Pujols hadn’t homered in a week since hitting Nos. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. After a lengthy standing ovation, Pujols came out of the dugout and tipped his cap to the sellout crowd.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Braxton Garrett
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Brandon Woodruff
numberfire.com

Lewin Diaz taking over first base for Marlins on Friday night

Miami Marlins first baseman Lewin Diaz is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Diaz will man first base after Charles Leblanc was given a break in Milwaukee. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Diaz to score 5.2 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MIAMI, FL
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Brewers announce plans for single-game playoff ticket sales

The Milwaukee Brewers' playoff hopes suddenly don't look so bad; are you thinking about playoff tickets?. The bad news: Even if Milwaukee gets into the playoffs, the Brewers are guaranteed to play a best-of-three series on the road in the opening round. If you want to see them, you'll need them to win that opening round and advance to the National League Division Series, with games in Milwaukee on Oct. 14 and 15.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Baseball#Sports#The Milwaukee Brewers#National League#The St Louis Cardinals#The New York Mets
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Miami Marlins Saturday

Miami Marlins (65-92, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-73, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-4, 3.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -187, Marlins +157; over/under is 7 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Nick Maton not in Phillies' Game 1 lineup Friday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the lineup against right-hander Erick Fedde and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader. Bryson Stott will return to shortstop in place of Maton and bat ninth. Stott has a $2,100 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy