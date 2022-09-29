Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Report shows ‘overwhelming support’ for medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear released a summary Friday of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, saying Kentuckians agree it is past time to act on legalizing medical cannabis. In June, Beshear announced the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee to...
kentuckytoday.com
Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday, approving measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates but denying bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates' wages. Starting in July,...
kentuckytoday.com
State recoups $15 million from failed Braidy Industries project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the $15 million awarded to a company in the final days of the 2017 General Assembly for an aluminum plant in the Ashland area that was never built has been recouped. “Today, I am announcing the commonwealth has secured the...
kentuckytoday.com
2-time Emmy winner first Black SBC state communications head
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (BP) – Lawrence Smith, recruited to lead communications for the Kentucky Baptist Convention, finds inspiration in the biblical example of Luke. “I’ve always tried to point to the first four verses of the Gospel of Luke,” Smith told Baptist Press. “I consider Luke to be a great journalist. He’s known as a physician of course, but I think he’s a great journalist.”
