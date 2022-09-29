Read full article on original website
Flemingsburg Police Department receives special award
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Flemingsburg Police Department on Thursday was presented with the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom award, the highest recognition of employers for their support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserves. The award was presented to Police Chief Brian Bowling by...
State recoups $15 million from failed Braidy Industries project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the $15 million awarded to a company in the final days of the 2017 General Assembly for an aluminum plant in the Ashland area that was never built has been recouped. “Today, I am announcing the commonwealth has secured the...
Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday, approving measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates but denying bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates' wages. Starting in July,...
Mistakes costly for Wildcats in 22-19 loss at Ole Miss
Kentucky couldn’t overcome its own mistakes in a a 22-19 loss at Ole Miss Saturday, ending the program’s eight-game winning streak. It was the first setback of the season for the seventh-ranked Wildcats (4-1, 1-1, Southeastern Conference), who missed a field goal, had a point after attempt blocked, missed another, allowed a safety and had two fumbles inside the red zone in the final five minutes.
