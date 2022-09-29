Kentucky couldn’t overcome its own mistakes in a a 22-19 loss at Ole Miss Saturday, ending the program’s eight-game winning streak. It was the first setback of the season for the seventh-ranked Wildcats (4-1, 1-1, Southeastern Conference), who missed a field goal, had a point after attempt blocked, missed another, allowed a safety and had two fumbles inside the red zone in the final five minutes.

