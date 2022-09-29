ATLANTA (AP) — An effort to transform how Georgia tests its K-12 public school students is faltering and may not achieve its goals. One of two groups involved in the effort told the state Board of Education on Wednesday that it has suspended work after a testing company pulled out. The other group is still moving ahead, but faces continuing questions about whether its test can be comparable to the existing state Milestones tests.

