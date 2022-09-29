Read full article on original website
Efforts falter to develop new Georgia K-12 state tests
ATLANTA (AP) — An effort to transform how Georgia tests its K-12 public school students is faltering and may not achieve its goals. One of two groups involved in the effort told the state Board of Education on Wednesday that it has suspended work after a testing company pulled out. The other group is still moving ahead, but faces continuing questions about whether its test can be comparable to the existing state Milestones tests.
CT SNAP benefits expand to 44,000 additional state residents
An additional 44,000 Connecticut residents will soon be eligible for food assistance under new eligibility rules, Gov. Ned Lamont announced this week. Beginning Oct. 1, residents will qualify for the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program if their monthly income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty line, equating to about $2,265 for a single person or $4,625 for a four-person household. Previously, families qualified for SNAP only if their monthly income was at or below 185 percent of the poverty line.
Wyoming sees big increase in wind-power generating capacity
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming doubled its wind-power generating capacity from 2019 to 2021 and is looking to add more wind farms in the next five years. The Casper Star Tribune reports in a story on Friday that researchers at the University of Wyoming say that boost in power generation is like adding another coal-fired power plant.
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
Westport RTM member remembered for service, friendship: 'She was truly a great spirit'
WESTPORT — Arline Gertzoff, longtime Westporter and Representative Town Meeting District 3 member, died on Tuesday from an illness, leaving behind a legacy of service. "Arline devoted her life to service and to community," said Mark Friedman, chair of the Westport Democratic Town Committee. "Through her work in education, politics, and civic organizations, Arline strengthened the fabric of our civil society and touched the lives of people in Westport and around the world."
COVID boosters readily available in CT — why aren't more people getting them?
Nearly a month after federal regulators authorized new omicron specific COVID-19 boosters, only 5.6 percent of eligible Connecticut residents have received one, state numbers show. As of Thursday, 153,536 people in Connecticut had received a booster, out of more than 2.7 million who are eligible. The new shots, designed specifically...
Former CT residents survive Hurricane Ian's wrath in Florida
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former Connecticut residents now living in Florida were surveying the damage to their homes on Thursday, after Hurricane Ian swept across the southwest corner of the state. "It was a pretty rough storm even though we were on the...
DOT, UConn study of pedestrian safety in CT focuses on crossing signals at intersections
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In an effort to reduce the number of pedestrians hit by cars, a new research project conducted by the state Department of Transportation and the University of Connecticut is studying the type of crossing signals at some intersections. Eight...
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead in cemetery 'took pride in his career,' brother says
NEWTOWN — John Cole's brother was surprised when he told him, seemingly out of the blue, that he had applied to join the Newtown Police Department. "He just one day told us 'hey, I applied for Newtown,'" James Cole recalled. It was a decision that launched a 25-year career...
Remnants of Ian expected in CT on Saturday, weather service says
Remnants of Ian are expected in Connecticut with periods of rain starting early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Cool, breezy and wet conditions are expected starting early Saturday. The weather service says there is a risk of heavy rain and some flooding in parts of Connecticut. The weather...
