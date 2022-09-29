ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneydining.com

Bette Midler’s Autocorrect Mistake Makes ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Think They’ve Been Wrong For 30 Years

The time is nearly here to brew your potion, light your Black Flame Candle, and summon up the wickedly funny Sanderson sisters — at least on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30 and, if you couldn’t tell, I am very excited about that! And the best way to prep for the return of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson? Why, watching the original Hocus Pocus film, of course!
Apartment Therapy

You Can Book This “Hocus Pocus” Cottage for a Spooky One-Night Stay

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Sanderson sisters are obviously spooky season legends, and in honor of their return after nearly three decades, everyone’s favorite fictional witches are getting with the times in a spellbindingly perfect way. Ahead of the highly-anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2,” which hits Disney+ on September 30, the mythical trio is teaming up with Airbnb to rent out their chilling cottage, with two lucky fans invited to stay for one night only.
Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors

One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
CNET

You Really Should Check Out Netflix's Hidden Menu. Here's Where to Find It

If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through Netflix than watching movies and TV, there's a better way. You don't have to be stuck at the mercy of the algorithm or the newish two-thumbs-up like option. If you're sick of seeing the same list of TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before, you know it's not the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
girlaboutcolumbus.com

Hocus Pocus 2 Movie Night

Some of you may choose to celebrate the release of Hocus Pocus 2 with a themed party or you could pack a festive witches’ cauldron filled with goodies, like we plan to do! 🙂. I got the cutest printables from. that completely inspired me to put this together! I...
KARK

Double Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake

In a saucepan, mix Coca-Cola, oil, butter and cocoa. Bring to a boil. In another bowl, combine sugar, flour and salt. Pour the boiling cola mixture over the flour mixture and beat well. Add the eggs, buttermilk, soda and vanilla and mix well. Pour mixture into a greased and floured 13 x 9-inch baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove pan. Cool for about 10 minutes before frosting.
Tyla

Mum’s packed lunch for three-year-old seriously divides opinion

A mum has sparked serious debate online after sharing what she packs for her three-year-old toddler's lunch. Daisy Woods has gained quite a following from the parenting tips she posts to Instagram and TikTok, where she goes by the handle @muddlethroughmummy, but this particular video had some followers doubting her expertise. Take a look below:
Tyla

Woman shares hack to create bouncy hair without a curling iron

One influencer has come up with possibly the most incredible hair hack we've ever seen. Curling tongs aren't exactly easy to use, in fact, we've burned ourselves more times than we can count trying to get the perfect waves. So, when influencer Jillian Kreski, 25, discovered a genius hack to...
msn.com

Delicious Pumpkin French Toast Casserole Bake

This delicious pumpkin French toast casserole bake is an easy and tasty breakfast casserole. Here's how to make it for your family!. Fall is officially here. We can now talk pumpkin, pumpkin spice and everything nice, right?. If you're like me, you're a sucker for fall flavors and all the...
E! News

Drew Barrymore’s Pizza Salad Recipe Has Foodies Totally Divided

Watch: Drew Barrymore DMs Gigi Hadid, Charli D'Amelio & More!. The Santa Clarita diet is a unique one after all. Drew Barrymore shared a personal recipes of hers on social media—a pizza salad. The actress gave step-by-step instructions on how to recreate the dish on TikTok, leaving fans to weigh in with chimes of "Drew!!! No!!!" or leave supportive messages like, "The chaos is what I'm here for."
