U.S. VP Harris says N.Korea's missile test was destabilising

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
PANMUNJOM, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea's recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North's test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.

Harris said she discussed the test launch with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol who she met with after arriving in Seoul early on Thursday amid simmering tensions in the region over North Korea's missile launches and China's actions in the Taiwan Strait.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 29

chazblitz
3d ago

The giggling gash couldn't tell the difference between a missle and the Washington monument to save her life. Dumber than a box of rocks.

Enforcer5
2d ago

South Korea's President has absolutely no respect for anything dealing with the Biden Administration...remember he called them IDIOTS not knowing the mic was on...Then Harris visits trying to suck back up...

Guest
3d ago

we have the two dumbest people in the White House I swear

