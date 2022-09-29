Read full article on original website
Big Sandy Superstore Implemented Package.ai to Automate Operations, Reduce Costs and Boost Customer Engagement
Package.ai, the complete customer engagement platform, has streamlined Big Sandy Superstore’s operations using conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence to reduce costs, increase delivery confirmation rates and dramatically improve customer satisfaction. Ranked as one of the fastest growing home furnishings retailers with a fleet of over 100 vehicles,...
Signeasy Adds Powerful Capabilities to Its Esignature API Along With a Self-Serve Developer Platform
Loved by global, fast-growing businesses like Nomisma, Rappi, and Truepill. Signeasy, a leading provider of eSignature and contract workflow solutions, today announced the release of its updated eSignature API solution and the tremendous growth of its API business over the last two years. Signeasy’s customers have grown tenfold, and its continued momentum signifies great demand for powerful eSignature API solutions worldwide.
UiPath Announces FHIR-enabled API Automation to Simplify Integration and Transform Patient Experiences in Healthcare
Solution to be showcased during Healthcare Summit at UiPath FORWARD 5 conference on September 29. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, announced during its FORWARD 5 global user conference that it has added Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-enabled application programming interface (API) automation to significantly simplify how healthcare organizations exchange information across systems, with particular utility for accessing and using regulated FHIR endpoints.
Temu Beefs Up Merchandise Range as More Suppliers Sign On to Newest E-Commerce Platform
Temu, the online marketplace dedicated to increasing access to quality products, has increased the number of products offered in each category as more suppliers sign on to the newest e-commerce platform. Temu launched its e-commerce platform in the US in September 2022. The marketplace now offers merchandise across 15 product...
Kharon and Transparency-One Announce Partnership Enhancing Supply Chain Risk Screening for Forced Labor Denied Parties
Kharon, a data and analytics company providing organizations with intelligence at the intersection of global security and commerce, announced a partnership with Transparency-One, a global business network and cloud-based platform for supply chain mapping and sub-tier traceability. Through this partnership, clients can conduct product-level supply chain mapping and documentation monitoring within Transparency-One while simultaneously automating denied and high-risk party screening against Kharon’s industry-leading Forced Labor dataset.
Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with NSION to Provide Data Security Solution
Company’s innovative technologies provide customers total control over their data. Everything Blockchain Inc., a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced its cooperative technology partnership with NSION Technologies Inc. NSION, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s (EBI) data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system. EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
Mira Commerce Develops New Deck Commerce OMS Merchant App Launched for BigCommerce
Prebuilt extension to help brands and retailers effectively manage and process omnichannel orders. Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, has partnered with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to launch the new Deck Commerce Order Management App on the BigCommerce Enterprise platform.
GK and Comdata Join Forces To Offer the Premier Point-of-Sale for Fuel and Convenience
Leading technology partners futureproof checkout for truck stops and convenience stores of any size with a modern, simplified POS solution. GK and Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company, announced a strategic partnership for Comdata to offer truck stops and convenience store retailers a single point-of-sale (POS) solution that empowers ongoing innovation. The partners will present their cutting-edge technology solutions in tandem at booths #6844 and #6053 at the NACS Show from Oct. 2-4, 2022.
CDK Global Puts Dealers in Control with ‘Data – Your Way’ and Unveils New Category of Retail Sales Software at CDK Connect
“Data – Your Way” empowers dealers to securely import and export data from CDK software and allows dealers to connect directly with their choice of independent software vendors. CDK Sales Express becomes automotive retail’s first solution to streamline the sales process across the dealership. CDK Global Inc.,...
VERB Announces New Program to Expand and Drive Revenue on MARKET.live
‘Creators on Market’ Program Pays Creators and Influencers to Choose From Tens of Thousands of Products From Popular Brands and Retailers Available on Market.live, and Sell Them to Their Fans and Followers Via Livestream Shopping. There is No Need for the Creators to Purchase or Handle Inventory or Shipping.
Settyl Launches Industry’s First Low-code Supply Chain Visibility Platform to Lead Future Digitization
Settyl Corporation, the tech company, just announced its newest product: a low-code platform for the logistics and supply chain industry. The next-gen platform is designed to make the creation of new business applications easier and more accessible than ever before. “Today marks a major step towards providing next-generation technological capabilities...
Dada Now’s Open Platform for Autonomous Delivery Honored at Logistics Summit
Bing FU, General Manager of Dada Now shared insights on on-demand delivery at the Intra-City Logistics Summit 2022, held by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP). Since its launch in July 2021, Dada Now’s open platform for autonomous delivery has supported deliveries of over 50,000 supermarket orders.
Introducing Calendly Analytics for Teams to Optimize Scheduling and Make Informed Business Decisions
Calendly’s new analytics dashboard surfaces meeting activity and trends in the most comprehensive, visual offering on the market. Calendly, the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, announced the launch of Calendly Analytics, an intuitive reporting dashboard that allows team leaders to easily discover activity and trends — such as popular meeting days, top performers, and in-demand meeting types — to optimize scheduling and reach team goals faster. Through data-driven scheduling insights, revenue teams can accelerate pipeline, convert leads, speed up the sales cycle, improve customer retention, and drive more revenue.
SalesScreen Leads Gamification, Implementation, & User Adoption in Fall G2 Report
SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in sales gamification for the sixth straight quarter. The Fall G2 Report is out, and SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in gamification for the sixth straight quarter. G2 is a company that takes user reviews of tech companies and aggregates them into grids and ranking systems to see how companies stack up against each other in certain fields. Let’s dive into SalesScreen’s fall G2 reports.
RFPIO Provides Enterprise Response Management Platform to Nuveen
RFPIO will support Nuveen’s global investment RFPs and provide automated due diligence questionnaires for timely and accurate responses. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been selected by Nuveen, a leading global investment manager, to provide enterprise-wide response management solutions. Nuveen will leverage RFPIO’s AI features along with accessible historical content to increase efficiency and effectiveness during the evaluation phase of proposal management.
Gradient MSP and Channel Program Partner to help MSPs and Vendors
Channel Ecosystem startup’s partnership saves Vendors and MSPs money while making the IT Channel more accessible for everyone. Channel Program™ and Gradient MSP announced a strategic partnership to deliver greater value for the MSPs and Vendors in each of their respective communities. “We are excited to offer Channel...
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
ChurnZero integrates Snowflake into Customer Success platform
Integration offers Customer Success teams a unified view of customer accounts, contacts, events and more in their ChurnZero dashboard. ChurnZero , a leading platform and partner for Customer Success, today announced its integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. ChurnZero’s customers will benefit from easier access to important data stored on Snowflake, saving time and complexity as they focus on the critical work of driving retention, expansion, and revenue for their companies.
Radiance Technologies Switches to Unanet for GovCon ERP and CRM
Streamlined integration, automation and a customer service team that truly listened were top reasons for the change. Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), announced that Radiance Technologies, a Huntsville, Ala.-based firm that develops solutions for defense, intelligence and civilian clients like the U.S. Army and U.S. Airforce, is replacing its legacy ERP system with Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to provide a robust end-to-end solution that will help streamline processes and reduce manual errors in their business. Radiance has already started an implementation plan that Unanet tailored to fit their needs.
